National Day of Prayer
Kevin Williams from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Rapid Response and Dr. Douglas Small, founder and president of Project Pray, visit to talk about National Day of Prayer as Charlotte goes through a tough time right now.

Cam's Looks for Less
Tonya Nations from Goodwill gives ways you can look like star quarterback Cam Newton for a low price.

Your Legal Brief: Carolina Panthers
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, chats with Nicole Sodoma, of Sodoma Law, about the sale of the Carolina Panthers and what that means from a legal perspective.

Scandal & Sale: What this means for Jerry Richardson's legacy
From buildings names in his honor to his statue standing outside Bank of America Stadium, reminders of Jerry Richardson can be found across North Carolina and South Carolina. The allegations against the Carolina Panthers owner and founder have left many in the community questioning the man they thought they knew. 

Preview: Luke Kuechly One-on-One Clip 6
Fox 46 Sports' Chuck Howard sits down with Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly ahead of Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium. Catch the full interview Sunday on Panthers Pre-game show.

