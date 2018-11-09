Glory Days Apparel Tailgate Collection
JD Harris and Cody Hughes from Glory Days Apparel show us their tailgate collection before the Carolina Panthers final preseason game.
Putney: 'Get serious' on repeat offenders or violent crime will continue
Charlotte Mecklenburg Police and the District Attorney’s Office are teaming up in an effort to end violent crime. Sixty people have been murdered in Charlotte as of Monday night, compared to fifty-eight people murdered in all of 2018.
Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter celebrate 73rd anniversary
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, celebrated a milestone Sunday.
'A disgrace': Melania Trump statue unveiled in her Slovenian hometown divides residents
A life-size wooden statue of Melania Trump has been erected in the first lady’s home country of Slovenia, but some local residents reportedly think the effigy is a “disgrace.”
In Fourth of July speech, Trump praises Revolutionary War Army that ‘took over the airports' in 1775
President Donald Trump raised eyebrows during his Fourth of July celebration speech for a reference to an apparent seizure of “airports” by American soldiers during the Revolutionary War in 1775.
President Trump says he's mulling executive order on Census citizenship question
President Donald Trump said he is considering an executive order in an effort to force the inclusion of a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.
National Day of Prayer
Kevin Williams from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Rapid Response and Dr. Douglas Small, founder and president of Project Pray, visit to talk about National Day of Prayer as Charlotte goes through a tough time right now.
Reaction to Michael Cohen Testimony
Political science professor Dr. Eric Heberlig gives reaction to Michael Cohen shocking testimony.
Cam's Looks for Less
Tonya Nations from Goodwill gives ways you can look like star quarterback Cam Newton for a low price.
Learning More about the Panthers New Owner
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling talk with Ricky Otey about the Panthers new owner and what a hedge fund manager is.
Charlotte Checkers Benefiting Cam Newton Foundation
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with Paul Branecky from the Charlotte Checkers about an upcoming hockey match that will benefit Cam Newton's Foundation.
Your Legal Brief: Carolina Panthers
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, chats with Nicole Sodoma, of Sodoma Law, about the sale of the Carolina Panthers and what that means from a legal perspective.
Scandal & Sale: What this means for Jerry Richardson's legacy
From buildings names in his honor to his statue standing outside Bank of America Stadium, reminders of Jerry Richardson can be found across North Carolina and South Carolina. The allegations against the Carolina Panthers owner and founder have left many in the community questioning the man they thought they knew.
Panthers react to allegations against Jerry Richardson, sale of team
Panthers players are reacting to allegations against owner Jerry Richardson and the sale of the team at the end of this season.
Sports Illustrated Journalist discusses Richardson report
L. Jon Wertheim, one of the journalists who wrote the blockbuster report on allegations on workplace misconduct against Panthers owner Jerry Richardson, opens up to FOX 46 Charlotte
Preview: Luke Kuechly One-on-One Clip 6
Fox 46 Sports' Chuck Howard sits down with Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly ahead of Monday night's game against the Miami Dolphins at Bank of America Stadium. Catch the full interview Sunday on Panthers Pre-game show.
