Glory Days Apparel Tailgate Collection
JD Harris and Cody Hughes from Glory Days Apparel show us their tailgate collection before the Carolina Panthers final preseason game.
Cam's Looks for Less
Tonya Nations from Goodwill gives ways you can look like star quarterback Cam Newton for a low price.
Charlotte Checkers Benefiting Cam Newton Foundation
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with Paul Branecky from the Charlotte Checkers about an upcoming hockey match that will benefit Cam Newton's Foundation.
Cam Newton walks out of Wednesday press conference
A visibly annoyed Cam Newton exited Wednesday's press conference early after the quarterback was asked about the Carolina Panthers lack of "chunk" plays.
Cam Newton: It's funny to hear a "female talk about routes"
Carolina Panther quarterback Cam Newton has been known for his style while talking to the press, but a response to a reporter's question is landing him in some hot water.
Cam Newton on kneeling for the national anthem
Wednesday's press conference didn't focus on football. Panthers QB Cam Newton spent 18 minutes discussing the NFL/anthem controversy.
Cam Newton breaks silence on NFL/anthem controversy
Cam Newton breaks his silence on the NFL/anthem controversy, praising the actions of Colin Kaepernick.
Panthers Fan Fest Preview
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling talks with Miguel Vargas and Riley Fields about the upcoming Carolina Panthers Fan Fest.
Kickin' It w/ Cam & Friends (report by Kiddie Correspondent Peter)
FOX 46 Kiddie Correspondent Peter gets the inside scoop on the Kickin' It with Cam & Friends event.
Cam Newton's Coachella Outfit on Good Day!
Good Day's Page Fehling sits down with Jay Knox who sold the now famous outfit that Cam Newton wore to Coachella, settling the debate over whether it's a romper or a two-piece.
Cam Newton goes local for Coachella
Dr. Marcus Cook discusses procedure for Cam Newton's shoulder surgery
Dr. Marcus Cook with Novant Health sits down with Good Day Charlotte to provide insight into the procedure for Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton's shoulder surgery