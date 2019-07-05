In Fourth of July speech, Trump praises Revolutionary War Army that ‘took over the airports' in 1775
President Donald Trump raised eyebrows during his Fourth of July celebration speech for a reference to an apparent seizure of “airports” by American soldiers during the Revolutionary War in 1775.
President Trump says he's mulling executive order on Census citizenship question
President Donald Trump said he is considering an executive order in an effort to force the inclusion of a citizenship question in the 2020 Census.