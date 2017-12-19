Your Legal Brief: Carolina Panthers
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, chats with Nicole Sodoma, of Sodoma Law, about the sale of the Carolina Panthers and what that means from a legal perspective.

Scandal & Sale: What this means for Jerry Richardson's legacy
From buildings names in his honor to his statue standing outside Bank of America Stadium, reminders of Jerry Richardson can be found across North Carolina and South Carolina. The allegations against the Carolina Panthers owner and founder have left many in the community questioning the man they thought they knew. 