Spike Lee wears Kobe Bryant tribute to Oscars
The Latest on the 92nd Academy Awards, which are being bestowed Sunday at the Dolby Theatre (all times local):
Kobe Bryant to be honored at 2020 Oscars
Hollywood will honor Kobe Bryant during the Academy Awards, which take place two weeks after his sudden and tragic death.
White shark named after Kobe Bryant
Who knew Kobe Bryant was interested in sharks? Let alone that he actually got in the ocean water, with possibly the most feared type – white sharks!
Preliminary report reveals no engine failure in deadly Kobe Bryant helicopter crash
Federal investigators say wreckage from the helicopter that crashed last month and killed Kobe Bryant, his daughter and seven others did not show any evidence of engine failure, according to a preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board released Friday.
Timeline of helicopter flight that killed NBA legend Kobe Bryant, 8 others
A timeline of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant and eight others in Southern California on Jan. 26. All times are approximate:
Art teacher pays homage to Kobe, Gianna Bryant with spectacular mural using dry erase markers
A South Florida teacher paid tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant by drawing a stunning mural on his classroom white board using dry erase markers.
Congressman introduces Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act
U.S. Congressman Brad Sherman (D-Sherman Oaks) introduced the Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant Helicopter Safety Act Thursday, which would require the Federal Aviation Administration to strengthen federal safety standards for helicopters.
Remembering Kobe: Archived video from 2007 features NBA legend's first kids camp
Back in 2007 a group of lucky kids got the chance to be on the court with NBA legend Kobe Bryant. In July of that year, FOX 11's Hal Eisner was front and center on the court when Kobe trained and practiced with kids at Kobe Academy at Loyola Marymount.
Artist creates 115-foot portrait of Kobe Bryant in grass on softball field
One of the more creative tributes to Kobe Bryant can be found in the outfield of a Bay Area softball field.
Video seemingly captures audio of Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashing into Calabasas hillside
FOX 11 obtained exclusive video that appears to capture the audio of the doomed helicopter that was carrying Kobe Bryant and eight others as it crashed into a Calabasas hillside.
Vanessa Bryant posts statement on deaths of Kobe, Gianna
Vanessa Bryant released a statement on her Instagram account addressing the deaths of her husband Kobe and daughter Gianna.
Stunning mural honors Kobe Bryant, daughter Gianna on basketball court in Philippines
A massive mural honoring Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna covers the floor of an outdoor basketball court in the Philippines after their tragic deaths.
New details about Kobe Bryant's chopper flight conditions
Investigators have removed wreckage and learned more about the choppers flight conditions.
College basketball player drops 81 points in a game to honor Kobe Bryant
Yazid Powell, a freshman guard or the Community College of Beaver County, scored 81 points Monday night.
Bodies of Kobe Bryant, 8 other victims recovered from helicopter crash scene
Wreckage from the helicopter crash that killed Laker legend Kobe Bryant and eight other people was removed from a Calabasas hillside on Tuesday and hauled away for closer examination by federal investigators, while coroner's officials confirmed they have recovered the remains of everyone aboard the ill-fated flight.
Restaurant in Ventura, California honors Kobe Bryant with unique cup of coffee
As many people across Southern California and around the world continue paying their respects to former NBA superstar Kobe Bryant, many fans have gathered at a Ventura coffee shop and restaurant where unique drinks honoring the basketball legend are being served up.
Federal officials investigate deadly helicopter crash that killed nine, including Kobe Bryant
Federal authorities began an investigation at sunrise Monday following the deadly Calabasas helicopter crash that claimed the lives of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna, longtime baseball coach John Altobelli, and six others.
Coping with Tragedy
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Licensed Professional Counselor, Charryse Johnson, about how to deal with loss when it comes to a friend or family member or an icon that has influenced your life, like the recent death of Kobe Bryant.
UConn, Gianna Bryant’s dream school, honors late teen with team jersey: 'Forever a Husky'
Kobe Bryant had previously said his daughter was “hell bent” on playing for UConn and one day for the WNBA.
What we know about the victims in Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crash
Nine people were killed when a helicopter plunged into a hillside outside of Los Angeles, including NBA star Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter. Here’s what we have confirmed about all of the victims.