James Comey violated FBI policies with memos on Trump discussions, IG report says
A scathing inspector general report released Thursday said that fired FBI Director James Comey violated bureau policies by drafting, leaking and retaining memos documenting discussions with President Trump.
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand drops out of 2020 presidential race amid low polling, fundraising struggles
Democrat Kirsten Gillibrand is dropping out of the presidential race as a campaign that once looked poised to ride strong #MeToo credentials to formidability was instead plagued by low polling and major fundraising struggles.
Former tea party congressman Joe Walsh to challenge Trump in 2020 GOP primary
Joe Walsh, a former Illinois congressman, says he'll challenge President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2020.
These are the 23 candidates running for president in 2020
The field of 2020 presidential candidates is crowded, with 21 Democrats currently making a bid for the White House along with two Republicans — one of whom is President Donald Trump.
Trump signs student debt forgiveness for disabled veterans
Student loan debt held by disabled veterans will be forgiven under an order signed Wednesday by President Donald Trump.
Trump dismisses worries of recession, says economy is strong
President Donald Trump dismissed concerns of recession on Sunday and offered an optimistic outlook for the economy after last week's steep drop in the financial markets.
Fox News Poll: Most back gun restrictions after shootings, Trump ratings down
In the wake of two mass shootings, overwhelming and bipartisan majorities of voters favor background checks on gun buyers and taking guns from people who are a danger to themselves or others, according to the latest Fox News Poll. Two-thirds also support a ban on “assault weapons,” although that majority is largely driven by Democrats.
Texas billionaire Ross Perot dies at age 89
Texas businessman, philanthropist and former politician Ross Perot has died.
Federal appeals court rules Trump can't block Twitter critics
A federal appeals court says President Donald Trump can't ban critics from his Twitter account.
Democratic debate night 2: Biden, Sanders, Buttigieg among 10 to face off on 2020 stage
Many of the early Democratic front-runners are slated for the second night of the debate, including former Vice President Joe Biden, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders and Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg.
2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates
MIAMI (AP) - Ten presidential candidates, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are set to meet on the debate stage for the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns. For many of the White House hopefuls, Wednesday's debate will be the highest-profile opportunity yet to offer their vision for the country.
Trump warns Iran that any attack will be met with ‘overwhelming force'
President Trump hit back Tuesday at Iran's inflammatory remarks declaring diplomacy between the two nations dead, while warning that any attack on America by the regime will be met with “overwhelming force.”
Trump campaign rakes in stunning $25M in single day for re-election launch
President Trump's campaign operation raised a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours amid his 2020 re-election launch in Florida on Tuesday — a figure that blows past what any of the Democratic candidates raised in the entire first quarter.
Keep America Great: President kicks off 2020 campaign in Orlando
President Donald Trump made his campaign for re-election in 2020 official Tuesday at a rally in Orlando, Florida.
Trump backs bill to ban flag-burning: ‘A no brainer!'
Some Republicans in Congress on Friday reintroduced a proposal calling for a ban on burning the American flag – and they’ve already won an endorsement from President Trump.
Trump says he'd 'want to hear' foreign dirt on 2020 rivals
WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump says if a foreign power were offering dirt on his 2020 opponent, he'd be open to accepting it and would have no obligation to call in the FBI.
NC lawmakers fail to override ‘born alive' veto
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican leaders have failed to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that would have created a new crime against doctors and nurses who fail to care for an infant delivered during an unsuccessful abortion.
Pro-life advocates urge customers to cancel Netflix
A pro-life organization called on Georgians to cancel their Netflix accounts and sign a national petition after the CEO of the streaming service said they may "rethink" their investment in the state.
Warren tells Dem activists 'time for small ideas is over'
Sen. Elizabeth Warren electrified California Democrats on Saturday with a pledge for bold action, matching if not outshining enthusiasm for the state's own Sen. Kamala Harris to kick off a day when more than a dozen presidential candidates planned to make their cases to thousands of activists in the nation's largest liberal stronghold.
Trump heading to Britain for controversial visit
It's a unique odd couple: A 93-year-old sovereign who has made a point of keeping her opinions to herself during her long reign is hosting a 72-year-old reality TV star-turned-president who tweets his uncensored thoughts daily to 60 million followers.