Fox News Poll: Most back gun restrictions after shootings, Trump ratings down

In the wake of two mass shootings, overwhelming and bipartisan majorities of voters favor background checks on gun buyers and taking guns from people who are a danger to themselves or others, according to the latest Fox News Poll. Two-thirds also support a ban on “assault weapons,” although that majority is largely driven by Democrats.

2020 Democrats converge in Miami for 1st night of debates

MIAMI (AP) - Ten presidential candidates, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, are set to meet on the debate stage for the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns. For many of the White House hopefuls, Wednesday's debate will be the highest-profile opportunity yet to offer their vision for the country.

NC lawmakers fail to override ‘born alive' veto

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - North Carolina Republican leaders have failed to override Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper’s veto of legislation that would have created a new crime against doctors and nurses who fail to care for an infant delivered during an unsuccessful abortion.

Warren tells Dem activists 'time for small ideas is over'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren electrified California Democrats on Saturday with a pledge for bold action, matching if not outshining enthusiasm for the state's own Sen. Kamala Harris to kick off a day when more than a dozen presidential candidates planned to make their cases to thousands of activists in the nation's largest liberal stronghold.

Trump heading to Britain for controversial visit

It's a unique odd couple: A 93-year-old sovereign who has made a point of keeping her opinions to herself during her long reign is hosting a 72-year-old reality TV star-turned-president who tweets his uncensored thoughts daily to 60 million followers.