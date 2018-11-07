Reacting to the Election Results
UNC Charlotte political science professor Eric Heberlig visits Good Day Charlotte to talk about the winners and losers of the midterm elections.
Pat McCrory on the Primary Election
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Governor Pat McCrory, now Radio Host with WBT, about the North Carolina primary election and the national implications it could have in the general election in November.
Election Day burglar targets 2 Madison Park homes
Neighbors in the Madison Park area of Charlotte are on alert after they say men posing as landscapers broke into homes on Election Day.
Election results roll in, Vi Lyles declared Charlotte's new mayor
Residents all over Charlotte and further cast their ballots on Tuesday to elect mayors, city council members, vote on measures and more.
Charlotte Riots One Year Later
Providence Day Coach, Braxton Winston, became a viral sensation last year when a video of him confronting a CMPD officer was posted to the web. Now one year later, he has been elected to Charlotte City Council. Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, sits down with Mr. Winston to discuss what he's seen in Charlotte in the year since the riots and what he still thinks needs to change.
Vi Lyles overtakes incumbent Mayor Jennifer Roberts in Democratic primary
he woman who is second in command to the mayor of North Carolina's largest city has won a bid to replace her.
Talking to Kids About The Election
Parenting expert Kelly Davis joins Good Day's Page Crawford to offer some tips on talking to our young ones about the election results.
Charlotte Mayor on Election 2016
Good Day's Page Crawford is joined by Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts to discuss the election results.
Political Scientist on 2016 Election
Good Day's Barbara Lash talks to Professor Eric Heberlig at UNC Charlotte about the election results.
The Election and Your Money
Good Day's Barbara Lash talks to Chris Zaccarelli, The Chief Investment Officer at Cornerstone Wealth about how the election could be affecting the stock market.
Kid's Perspective: 2016 Election and Gun Safety
Emma Husk joins Good Day's Barbara Lash to talk about a recent survey she did regarding the 2016 election and gun violence.