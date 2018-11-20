National Day of Prayer
Kevin Williams from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Rapid Response and Dr. Douglas Small, founder and president of Project Pray, visit to talk about National Day of Prayer as Charlotte goes through a tough time right now.

Shaye & Dameon Hunt
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper has Shaye and Dameon Hunt visits Good Day Charlotte for the latest segment in the Faith Matters series.

Study shows impact religion has on the brain
A number of studies examine what drugs and alcohol do to the brain, but have you ever thought about what impact religion has on it? Dr. Jeffrey Anderson, MD, Ph.D, is an associate professor of neuroradiology at the University of Utah conducting a research study on just that.