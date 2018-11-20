‘Bible tax': Publishers fear Bible shortage if Trump's new tariffs go into effect
Hundreds of millions of Bibles are printed in China each year, and President Donald Trump’s most recent proposed tariffs on Chinese imports could create a Bible shortage in the U.S, some publishers say.
National Day of Prayer
Kevin Williams from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Rapid Response and Dr. Douglas Small, founder and president of Project Pray, visit to talk about National Day of Prayer as Charlotte goes through a tough time right now.
Faith Matters: "Why Does God Allow Bad Things Happen to Good People
Dr. Richard Land and Dr. Brian Huffling viist Good Day Charlotte for the latest Faith Matters segment.
Hanger Clinic Prosthetics & Orthotics
Jeffrey Lukacs, a man that lost his right hand to an accident, tells us how his faith was tested and how Mike Jenks from Hanger Clinic helped him.
Shaye & Dameon Hunt
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper has Shaye and Dameon Hunt visits Good Day Charlotte for the latest segment in the Faith Matters series.
How to Handle Tragedies like Mass Shootings
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with Pastor Heston Blake from Centerpointe Baptist Church about dealing with tragedies like mass shootings.
Study shows impact religion has on the brain
A number of studies examine what drugs and alcohol do to the brain, but have you ever thought about what impact religion has on it? Dr. Jeffrey Anderson, MD, Ph.D, is an associate professor of neuroradiology at the University of Utah conducting a research study on just that.
Faith in America: Protecting the LGBTQ community
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with religious leaders in Faith in America about how to protect your children that are part of the LGBTQ community.
Teaching Kids about Other Religions
Good Day's Page Fehling and Chuck Roads sit down with Kelly Davis for tips on how to respond when your kids start asking about religion.
From A Kid's Perspective: Religion and Holidays
Good Day's Jenna Caiazzo talks to Emma Husk about a survey she did to understand how kids view religion, especially during the religious holiday season.
Charlotte Pastor Plans to Carry Gun to Protect Congregation
Pastor Brenda Stevenson of New Outreach Christian Center has completed all the courses needed to have a concealed carry permit. Now she's telling Good Day Charlotte about her plans to keep a gun by her side to protect her congregation.
Father James Shea Discusses the Pope's Visit to America
Father James Shea from St. Peter's Catholic Church in Charlotte discusses the Pope's first visit to America so far, and what he hopes Pope Francis will address in his speech to Congress Thursday.