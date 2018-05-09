Fireflies light up in unison on Grandfather Mountain, NC State scientist finds
A new species of firefly has been discovered at Grandfather Mountain, and they do something very different from others: They light up the sky by flashing in unison.
'We thought we had seen it all': 2-headed turtle hatchling found on SC beach
Spotting turtle hatchlings dashing towards the ocean is a rare sight - never mind spotting a two-headed one!
The Science Behind the Break-Up
Rose Richardson-Skibek from Charlotte Therapy Associates gives us the science behind a break-up.
Teacher of the Year Finalist: Ms. Patterson
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Ann Wyatt Little get quizzed by CMS Teacher of the Year finalist Sarah Patterson, 5th grade math and science teacher at Cornelius elementary.
Study shows impact religion has on the brain
A number of studies examine what drugs and alcohol do to the brain, but have you ever thought about what impact religion has on it? Dr. Jeffrey Anderson, MD, Ph.D, is an associate professor of neuroradiology at the University of Utah conducting a research study on just that.
Several sharks swimming close to shore at Myrtle Beach
Several large sharks were spotted Tuesday in shallow water near the shoreline in the Myrtle Beach area. Video credit: Cody Kinzer/Myrtle Beach Getaway
Teacher Getting Results: Sally Schultz, Hanford-Dole Elementary
Good Day's Page Fehling talks to Sally Schultz who is getting results for her students.