Nick's Picks: Two-mouth fish caught in New York State
An average fishing day turned into a rare one for an angler.
Nick's Picks: Cable on ride snaps right before launch
Two Florida tourists got quite a scare on a ride at a Florida Panhandle amusement park – without even leaving the ground.
Nick's Picks: Cops practice for doughnut eating competition
Nick's Picks: Cops practice for doughnut eating competition
How to hack proof yourself
An email comes in. It looks legitimate but fortunately for the small business who was the intended target, it’s intercepted by Rocus Network cyber security experts. While email is still a favored delivery method by hackers, the hacking itself has evolved.
Walmart to lay off nearly 600 employees at Charlotte office
Walmart will let go of nearly 600 employees from their corporate office in Charlotte, NC starting in September 2019 through March 2020.
'Financially worse off' millennials have an average net worth of $8,000, study finds
It's been reported that millennials are waiting longer to get married, have kids and become homeowners, and according to a new study, it's not because they just want to be “different.”
Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Jennifer Lunsford helps in and out of the classroom
It's been a tough year for Butler High School, following a deadly campus shooting in October, but the year is ending strong.
Get out of credit card debt for good
When the credit card bills keep arriving, you’re barely paying your minimums and you’re at a breaking point, what can you do? Take a deep breath and read on because FOX 46 is getting you results.
Plan for the 'zombie apocalypse,' make money for college
Here are some unique scholarship opportunities to help you earn money for college.
TurboTax hid entirely free online tax filing service from search engines, report alleges
If you've used online software to file your tax returns, you might not have realized that companies that sell online tax filing services are required to offer lower-income Americans an entirely free option.
College debt? Find out if you qualify for a student loan forgiveness program
A shockingly high number of college graduates have student loan debt, yet not all are aware of the more than 100 student loan forgiveness programs that exist which could potentially help erase some of the money owed.
Dream job for gamers offers $1,000 to play Fortnite
An online company that helps consumers choose internet service providers, Highspeedinternet.com, wants to pay someone $1,000 to play the game.
IRS to release new W-4 form for 2020
The IRS is expected to release a new W-4 form this month for use in 2020.
Teachers Getting Results: Elementary teacher brings love of music to students
FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results.
Money on Your Mind: Apps
You’ve heard the saying there’s an app for that, right? But when it comes to money, it can get overwhelming trying to choose the right one. So FOX 46 did the work for you by choosing the best app for your main 3 financial priorities. And they’re all free!
Chevron buying Anadarko for $33B as crude prices rise
Chevron is buying Anadarko Petroleum in a $33 billion cash-and-stock deal as the company seeks to grow stronger in deep water exploration in the gulf and the energy-rich southwest region of Texas called the Permian Basin.
Bank of America raising hourly minimum wage to $20
Bank of America is raising its starting pay to $20 an hour over a two-year period, starting with a hike next month.