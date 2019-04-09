How to hack proof yourself

An email comes in. It looks legitimate but fortunately for the small business who was the intended target, it’s intercepted by Rocus Network cyber security experts. While email is still a favored delivery method by hackers, the hacking itself has evolved. 

Get out of credit card debt for good

When the credit card bills keep arriving, you’re barely paying your minimums and you’re at a breaking point, what can you do? Take a deep breath and read on because FOX 46 is getting you results. 

Money on Your Mind: Apps

You’ve heard the saying there’s an app for that, right? But when it comes to money, it can get overwhelming trying to choose the right one. So FOX 46 did the work for you by choosing the best app for your main 3 financial priorities. And they’re all free!

Chevron buying Anadarko for $33B as crude prices rise

Chevron is buying Anadarko Petroleum in a $33 billion cash-and-stock deal as the company seeks to grow stronger in deep water exploration in the gulf and the energy-rich southwest region of Texas called the Permian Basin.