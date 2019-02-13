Men’s clinic accused of charging thousands for unwanted medications
Carolina Men's Clinic is accused of charging thousands of patients for unwanted medications.
Councilman says city should have taken action at Lake Arbor Apartments sooner
A Charlotte leader says action should have been taken sooner at a troubled west Charlotte apartment complex that's now kicking all of its tenants out.
Appeals board votes to move forward with fines against Lake Arbor ownership
Charlotte's Housing Appeals Board voted unanimously to uphold findings of facts against Lake Arbor Apartments on Tuesday which puts ownership on a path to paying civil penalties.