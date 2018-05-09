Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Jennifer Lunsford helps in and out of the classroom
It's been a tough year for Butler High School, following a deadly campus shooting in October, but the year is ending strong.
Teachers Getting Results: Elementary teacher brings love of music to students
FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results.
Teachers Getting Results: Torrence Creek Elementary teacher uses music to make an impact
FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results in the classroom. This week, FOX 46 introduces you to a man who uses music to make an impact.
Teachers Getting Results: Marshville Elementary spreads kindness, teaches life lessons
FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results in the classroom. At Marshville Elementary, one teacher is spreading kindness through her teaching.
Teachers use 3D printer to make prosthetic finger for student
FOX 46 Charlotte recognize teachers getting results in the classroom.
Teachers Getting Results: Amy Simmons instructs students across the globe
FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results in the classroom. This week, we're honoring an educator who not only touches the lives of students here in our immediate area, but also overseas.
Teachers Getting Results: Amanda McArthur
FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results in the classroom.
Bailey Middle School teacher gets results for students
A world of history lines the walls of mister Michael Richards’ 7th grade social studies classroom at Bailey Middle School.
Union Co. elementary school teacher gets results through song
FOX 46 Charlotte recognizes teachers who get results.
Sun Valley Middle School teacher wins Teacher of the Year
With a smile that's contagious, Debra Dixon makes it her mission to keep kids excited about education.
Special education teacher at Rama Road Elementary honored
FOX 46 Charlotte contines
Bain Elementary teacher recognized after raising thousands through recycling program
FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers who are getting results. This week, we were at Bain Elementary surprising Mrs. Carrie Vizzini.
Sedgefield Middle School teacher gets seventh graders excited for class
FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers getting results. On Wednesday, we will be showing the full surprise from Sedgefield Middle School.
Teacher, mentor recognized at Thomasboro Academy
FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor teachers getting results.
Shamrock Gardens Elementary teachers spend summer on new program for students
FOX 46 Charlotte continues to honor local teachers who are getting results!
FOX 46 Charlotte gets results for teachers who go the extra mile
FOX 46 Charlotte is honoring teachers who are dedicated to their work and go the extra mile.