NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood dies at 93
NASCAR Hall of Famer Glen Wood, who founded Wood Brothers Racing in 1953, has died. He was 93.
16-year-old NASCAR driver receives high school diploma before race
NASCAR driver Hailie Deegan may have had the busiest weekend of her young career so far.
SMI wants to become private NASCAR track operator
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The parent company of Speedway Motorsports Inc. has made an offer to acquire all of its outstanding common stock, the second move of its kind involving one of the key racetrack operators in NASCAR in the past five months.
NASCAR 'pleased' with $2B deal with ISC
NASCAR is calling its $2 billion deal with International Speedway Corp. a merger.
NASCAR memo: France family 'dedicated' to sport
NASCAR President Brent Dewar has told employees the France family "remains dedicated to the long term growth of our sport."
NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson dead at 83
NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson has died at age 83.
NBA All-Star Weekend helps generate $167M for QC
Over a span of one month Charlotte hosted three major basketball events anchored by NBA All-Star Weekend that generated significant revenue for the city, newly released data shows.
Spanning decades, Tar Heels program a major pipeline for World Cup
Not all universities are created equal.
Zion's latest deal involves NBA 2K video game maker
The past few weeks have been a blur to Zion Williamson.
From the operating table to the gridiron
The football team at Holy Trinity Middle School on Park Road in Charlotte has one very unique team member.
Multiple people injured after lightning strike at PGA Tour Championship
Lightning struck a pine tree right after play at the Tour Championship was suspended, and ambulances took five people from the golf course.
Cam Newton injured in preseason game; initial X-ray comes back clear
Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton suffered an injury in his first night back on the field.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. announces return to racing after fiery airplane crash
(FOX NEWS) - Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be getting back behind the wheel of a NASCAR car just two weeks after surviving a harrowing airplane crash with his wife Amy and their one-year-old daughter Isla.
Rivera talks Newton, Allen, Grier in preseason
Panthers Head Coach Ron Rivera says fans will get the chance to see Cam Newton back in action for the first time Thursday.
Steph Curry, Howard University team up to offer Div. I golf program
Charlotte's native son Stephen Curry is continuing to express his love of the sport of golf in interesting ways.
Steph Curry gives Howard University money for his second favorite sport: golf
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry on Monday announced he’d be funding competitive men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University to help the school compete in his second favorite sport.
Allen, Johnson lead Bills past Newton-less Panthers 27-14
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Allen completed 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards and led two scoring drives, Kevin Johnson returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown and the Buffalo Bills defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-14 on Friday night.
What you need to know about sports physicals for kids
Good Day Charlotte Anchors Page Fehling and Jason Harper talk to Dr. Eric Warren of Novant Health Sports Medicine about kids getting sports physicals and whether a heart test should be included in the examination.