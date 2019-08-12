SMI wants to become private NASCAR track operator

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The parent company of Speedway Motorsports Inc. has made an offer to acquire all of its outstanding common stock, the second move of its kind involving one of the key racetrack operators in NASCAR in the past five months.

Allen, Johnson lead Bills past Newton-less Panthers 27-14

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Josh Allen completed 9 of 11 passes for 102 yards and led two scoring drives, Kevin Johnson returned an interception 71 yards for a touchdown and the Buffalo Bills defeated the Carolina Panthers 27-14 on Friday night.