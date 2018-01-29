Super Bowl Commercials
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, break down the best and worst super bowl commercials with Ruben Lopez and Patrick Short from the advertising firm, Mower.

Super Bowl Food
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, cooks up some super bowl party food with John Morey, the Executive Chef from the Spectrum Center.

Previewing Super Bowl 53
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling talks with former Panthers Jonathan Stewart, Mike Tolbert and Roman Harper about the big game.

Cupcrazed Cakery
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, is in the kitchen with Elizabeth Rivera of Cupcrazed Cakery in Fort Mill and Charlotte. She talks about some special cupcake flavors that will only be available this weekend at their bakeries in honor of the super bowl.

Stock Market Talk
Good Day's Jason Harper sits down to talk to Jeff Carbone about the stock market tips you need to know.

Super Bowl Workout
Devan Kline from Burn Boot Camp shows Good Day’s Jason Harper how to get in a leg-burning workout ahead of Super Bowl 51.

Big Game Four Miler
Good Day's Jason Harper talks to Justin Ratike, Haiden, and Meredith about this weekend's big run before Super Bowl 51 on FOX.

Super Bowl Party For A Good Cause
Toni Elliott & David Shrum of The Haven Men's Shelter explain how you can watch the Panthers in the Super Bowl and put your money toward a good cause at the same time.