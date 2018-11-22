Fox46 and Share Charlotte are working to get results for the Metrolina Association for the Blind through a program called SummerSHARE. Good Day’s Lindsay Clein talks with the VP of Business Development, Dawn Cordero and Vision Rehab Therapist, Sarah Milledge about helping visually impaired individuals in the Charlotte community. Sarah talks about the importance of technology and certain products that can help enhance their lives. You can go to sharecharlotte.org to shop for the products that Metrolina Association for the Blinds needs.

July 12, 2017