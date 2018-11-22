Fort Mill Digital Parenting Safety Forum
Stephen Balkam, the founder & CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute, comes and tells us about the digital parenting safety forum at Fort Mill Public Library.
Social PETWorking Month
Kristin Johnson from Charlotte SPCA comes into Good Day Charlotte to talk about how to help homeless pets through social media.
Social Media Dysmorphia
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with doctors Bryan and Kara Criswell about a form of body dysmorphic disorder that stems from the use of social media apps.
Spring Cleaning your Social Media
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Live Stream Strategist, Roshanda Pratt, about spring cleaning your social media.
Dottie Rose Foundation
Dr. Sharon Jones, founder of Dottie Rose Foundation and Ave Louise Passaro visit Good Day Charlotte.
Social Media and Divorce
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling gets a lesson on how deleting post on social media can lead to serious consequence from Nicole Sodoma from Sodoma Law.
Teen Dating Violence
Good Day Anchors, Page Fehling and Jason Harper, talk with Verizon Spokesperson, Katie Jay, about teen dating violence and how technology can help prevent it.
Thinkers Lab
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with the Executive Director of Cultivated Mindset, Patrick Hill, about a new after school program called Thinker’s Lab. The program, designed for CMS students, combines technology and entrepreneurship.
Metrolina Association for the Blind
Fox46 and Share Charlotte are working to get results for the Metrolina Association for the Blind through a program called SummerSHARE. Good Day’s Lindsay Clein talks with the VP of Business Development, Dawn Cordero and Vision Rehab Therapist, Sarah Milledge about helping visually impaired individuals in the Charlotte community. Sarah talks about the importance of technology and certain products that can help enhance their lives. You can go to sharecharlotte.org to shop for the products that Metrolina Association for the Blinds needs.
Transportation Service for Kids
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with Stacy Shannon, the founder of Gokart, about her ridesharing app for children.
Life of a Style Blogger
Good Day’s Page Fehling talks with Charlotte Style Blogger, Vanessa Krombeen, about how she landed one of the coolest jobs around.
Don't Make These Business Mistakes
Good Day's Page Fehling sits down with inspirational speaker Stephanie Melish to discuss mistakes that businesses are making and how you can avoid doing the same!
Helping Animals on Social Media
Good Day's Page Fehling talks to Kristen Johnson from the Greater Charlotte SPCA for tips on how you can help animals while scrolling on your favorite social media platform.
Best Social CLT Contest: WINNER
Good Day's Felicia Lawrence talks to Corri Smith who reveals Bring Back The Buzz as the winner of Black Wednesday's Best Social CLT contest.
Best Social CLT Contest
Good Day's Page Crawford talks to Corri Smith about Black Wednesday's Best Social CLT Contest ahead of the winner announcement.
Best Social CLT Contest: James Alsop, Choreographer
Good Day's Lindsay Clein talks to James Alsop who is a choreographer for Beyonce and a finalist in Black Wednesday's Best Social CLT contest.
Keeping Kids Safe Online
Good Day's Lindsay Clein talks to Tom Bartholomy from the Better Business Bureau about how you can keep your tech-savy kids safe.
Best Social CLT Contest: Davon Bailey, @EATWORKPLAYCLT
Good Day's Page Crawford talks with Davon Bailey who is the founder and CEO of @EATWORKPLAYCLT and a finalist in Black Wednesday's Best Social CLT contest.
Best Social CLT Contest: Becca Damron, Feed Me Charlotte
Good Day's Felicia Lawrence talks to Becca Damron who is behind the Feed Me Charlotte social media and a finalist in Black Wednesday's Best Social CLT contest.
Best Social CLT Contest: Evelyn Roxana, Mermaid Wishing Account
Good Day's Page Crawford talks to Evelyn Roxana who manages social media for Mermaid Wishing Account and is a finalist in Black Wednesday's Best Social CLT contest.