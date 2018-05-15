Social PETWorking Month
Kristin Johnson from Charlotte SPCA comes into Good Day Charlotte to talk about how to help homeless pets through social media.

Social Media Dysmorphia
Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, talk with doctors Bryan and Kara Criswell about a form of body dysmorphic disorder that stems from the use of social media apps.

Social Media and Divorce
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling gets a lesson on how deleting post on social media can lead to serious consequence from Nicole Sodoma from Sodoma Law.

Life of a Style Blogger
Good Day’s Page Fehling talks with Charlotte Style Blogger, Vanessa Krombeen, about how she landed one of the coolest jobs around.

Don't Make These Business Mistakes
Good Day's Page Fehling sits down with inspirational speaker Stephanie Melish to discuss mistakes that businesses are making and how you can avoid doing the same!

Helping Animals on Social Media
Good Day's Page Fehling talks to Kristen Johnson from the Greater Charlotte SPCA for tips on how you can help animals while scrolling on your favorite social media platform.

Best Social CLT Contest: WINNER
Good Day's Felicia Lawrence talks to Corri Smith who reveals Bring Back The Buzz as the winner of Black Wednesday's Best Social CLT contest.

Best Social CLT Contest
Good Day's Page Crawford talks to Corri Smith about Black Wednesday's Best Social CLT Contest ahead of the winner announcement.