Happy Birthday to Chuck Roads!
Good Day Charlotte crew celebrates Chuck Roads birthday.
Holiday traffic at Charlotte Douglas issue for drivers once again
More than 30,000 flyers traveled in or out of Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday. You may remember one year ago around this time there was a debacle trying to drive up to the airport. Since that time more parking spaces have been added, but has it improved traffic flow at the airport?
I-77 construction vehicle uses emergency lane to skip traffic
One of our news crews caught a construction vehicle speeding past traffic in the emergency lane on I-77 southbound at mile marker 31 in Mooresville.
Emergency responders struggle to get to crash on I-77
Emergency responders couldn't get to a bad crash on I-77 today because of the construction and traffic
Drivers worry toll lanes will slow down I-77 traffic
Drivers are concerned that the new toll lane on I-77 is going to make traffic worse rather than better.
West Blvd. still not made safer 1 year after girl's death
West Blvd. has still not been changed to be a safer area for kids one whole year after a young girl was hit by a car and killed there
Drivers cutting through parking lots to avoid Mint Hill traffic
Many drivers are cutting through busy parking lots in order to avoid the traffic in the Idlewild Rd. area of Mint Hill.
Keeping Children Entertained
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling and Nick Kosir talk with Kelly Davis about how to keep your children entertained by something that does not have a screen.
Tiffany Wright
Tiffany Wright visits us to talk about what to expect in your traffic when the kids start going back to school on Monday!