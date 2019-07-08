2 men must hand write names of over 6K Americans killed in war for lying about being in military
A judge in Montana ordered two men who lied about being in the military to fulfill a unique set of requirements before they could be eligible for parole, including writing the names of more than 6,000 Americans killed in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Mom arrested after letting children ride in an inflatable pool on top of a vehicle
A mother was arrested after letting her children ride in an inflatable pool on top of her vehicle.
Loud fart gives away suspect's hiding spot, leads to arrest
When tracking down a suspect, law enforcement might use a K-9 to track down a scent.
WWE ref has $50k worth of Hollywood memorabilia stolen from Charlotte storage
World Wrestling Entertainment referee Charles Robinson is used to counting. Now, he's counting on police to catch the crooks who stole his prized Hollywood collection.
'Peanut butter bandit' wanted for vandalizing cars in Charlotte
More than a dozen cars were vandalized overnight Sunday in the Brightwalk neighborhood. Neighbors woke up to find peanut butter had been smeared all over cars parked along Bending Birch Place.
Another Blue Bell ice cream licker
Another video of someone licking a tub of ice cream and placing it back on the store shelf has gone viral.