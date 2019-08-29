Dying Panthers season ticket holder forced to sell seats over stadium accessibility issues
A dying Vietnam veteran, and Carolina Panthers season ticket holder for 25 years, is forced to sell his seats over handicap accessibility issues at Bank of America stadium.
15-year-old pleads guilty in October 2018 murder
A 15-year-old will spend the next five years behind bars for his role in the October 2018 murder of a 22-year-old man, a judge decided Thursday.
NC suing 8 e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children"
North Carolina is the first state to sue eight e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children," Attorney General Josh announced.
NC Attorney General suing refrigerator repairman following FOX 46 investigation
FOX 46 is getting results for victims who say they were ripped off by a refrigerator repairman. Our series of investigative reports on John Jackson, Attorney General Josh Stein is taking the alleged scammer to court.
Car that won't stop nearly runs down young girl getting off school bus
Josephine Kirk-Taylor was waiting for her daughter's bus to arrive after her very first day of school. It pulled up on the opposite side of the street.
CMS teacher known for Panthers themed room gets surprised by local business
Third grade teacher Mitch Choros is scoring big time thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
1-year-old boy found dead in hot car, Pineville police say
Police in Pineville say a baby boy has died after being left in a hot car.
Arson cause of Charlotte fire that left $35K in damages; accelerate detection K9 assisted
A structure fire that caused approximately $35,000 in damages was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Teen faces life of recovery after being struck by drunk driver, leaving her with traumatic brain injury
Jackie Faircloth was an 18-year-old high school senior when her life forever changed during a trip to visit her brother at Florida State University in Tallahassee.
Gun in student's truck prompts lockdown at Indian Trail HS; student now in custody
For the second day in a row, authorities say a student brought a gun on a school campus in Union County.
Prosecutors seek death penalty for couple accused of torturing, murdering 10-year-old
The District Attorney’s office announced Wednesday that prosecutors will be seeking the death penalty against the mother and boyfriend accused in the murder and torture of 10-year-old Anthony Avalos.
Missing 5-year-old twin boys believed to be in South Carolina, police say
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing twin boys who are believed to be with their father.
530 pot plants, valued at $1 million at full maturity, seized in NC county
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the National Guard, seized about 540 pot plants in multiple areas of the county on Tuesday in what is called a 'Domestic Marijuana Eradication Operation.'
Police: Suspect in Cramerton standoff had golf club, not gun; no shots fired
Charges were dropped against a man accused of firing shots at Cramerton police officers on Tuesday, after it was discovered that the weapon the man had wasn’t a gun—it was a golf club.
Fireflies light up in unison on Grandfather Mountain, NC State scientist finds
A new species of firefly has been discovered at Grandfather Mountain, and they do something very different from others: They light up the sky by flashing in unison.
NC man held under $1 million bond for inappropriately touching minor
A Taylorsville man is being held on a $1 million bond for inappropriately touching a minor during a ten-month period, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.
NC deputies bring daughter of fallen deputy to first day of kindergarten
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is making sure the daughter of a fallen deputy has an awesome first day of kindergarten.
CMPD's Violent Crime Initiative leads to arrests, guns seizure
CMPD held its weekly press conference on Wednesday and discussed its Violent Crime Initiative.
Police chase through Gaston, Lincoln Counties ends in wreck
A police pursuit in Gaston and Lincoln counties involving a stolen vehicle ended with a car wreck Sunday, police say.
Rabies cases reported in Huntersville, Catawba County
Catawba County Animal Services has confirmed the county’s sixth rabies case of 2019 following an incident in Maiden, officials said in a statement Wednesday.