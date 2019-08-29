1-year-old boy found dead in hot car, Pineville police say
Police in Pineville say a baby boy died after being left in a hot car Thursday.
Dying Panthers season ticket holder forced to sell seats over stadium accessibility issues
A dying Vietnam veteran, and Carolina Panthers season ticket holder for 25 years, is forced to sell his seats over handicap accessibility issues at Bank of America stadium.
15-year-old pleads guilty in October 2018 murder
A 15-year-old will spend the next five years behind bars for his role in the October 2018 murder of a 22-year-old man, a judge decided Thursday.
NC suing 8 e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children"
North Carolina is the first state to sue eight e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children," Attorney General Josh announced.
NC Attorney General suing refrigerator repairman following FOX 46 investigation
FOX 46 is getting results for victims who say they were ripped off by a refrigerator repairman. Our series of investigative reports on John Jackson, Attorney General Josh Stein is taking the alleged scammer to court.
CMS teacher known for Panthers themed room gets surprised by local business
Third grade teacher Mitch Choros is scoring big time thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
Arson cause of Charlotte fire that left $35K in damages; accelerate detection K9 assisted
A structure fire that caused approximately $35,000 in damages was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
Gun in student's truck prompts lockdown at Indian Trail HS; student now in custody
For the second day in a row, authorities say a student brought a gun on a school campus in Union County.
530 pot plants, valued at $1 million at full maturity, seized in NC county
The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, along with the National Guard, seized about 540 pot plants in multiple areas of the county on Tuesday in what is called a 'Domestic Marijuana Eradication Operation.'
Police: Suspect in Cramerton standoff had golf club, not gun; no shots fired
Charges were dropped against a man accused of firing shots at Cramerton police officers on Tuesday, after it was discovered that the weapon the man had wasn’t a gun—it was a golf club.
Fireflies light up in unison on Grandfather Mountain, NC State scientist finds
A new species of firefly has been discovered at Grandfather Mountain, and they do something very different from others: They light up the sky by flashing in unison.
NC man held under $1 million bond for inappropriately touching minor
A Taylorsville man is being held on a $1 million bond for inappropriately touching a minor during a ten-month period, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.
NC deputies bring daughter of fallen deputy to first day of kindergarten
The Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina is making sure the daughter of a fallen deputy has an awesome first day of kindergarten.
CMPD's Violent Crime Initiative leads to arrests, guns seizure
CMPD held its weekly press conference on Wednesday and discussed its Violent Crime Initiative.
Police chase through Gaston, Lincoln Counties ends in wreck
A police pursuit in Gaston and Lincoln counties involving a stolen vehicle ended with a car wreck Sunday, police say.
Rabies cases reported in Huntersville, Catawba County
Catawba County Animal Services has confirmed the county’s sixth rabies case of 2019 following an incident in Maiden, officials said in a statement Wednesday.
Stony Point man charged with sex offense of a minor
A man has been arrested in Alexander County and faces statutory sex offense charges involving a minor.
Alzheimer's conference tackles tough, but critical topics
Not a day goes by where Juanita Wade doesn’t think about her mom, Violet Brooks, who passed away 20 years ago.
CMPD's new task force aimed at catching violent repeat offenders
CMPD has initiated a new task force specifically geared towards catching violent repeat offenders, and they’ve already gotten some of the accused criminals off the street.
Union County parents say they weren't notified of changes to bus stops
FOX 46 is trying to get results and answers for parents of the Crismark neighborhood in Union County after changes were made to their children's bus stops.