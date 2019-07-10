NC man held under $1 million bond for inappropriately touching minor
A Taylorsville man is being held on a $1 million bond for inappropriately touching a minor during a ten-month period, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.
Stony Point man charged with sex offense of a minor
A man has been arrested in Alexander County and faces statutory sex offense charges involving a minor.
Man faces 20 counts of statutory sex offense, indecent liberties with child
Robert Boyd Fox is charged with another 10 counts of first degree statutory sex offense and 10 counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to the Alexander County Sheriff's Office.