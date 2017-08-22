Driver sentenced to minimum of 2 years for fatally hitting firefighter on Burke County road
A Morganton man will serve an active prison term of 28 to 43 months following his conviction for involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of a Burke County firefighter.
Firefighter killed by suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from road
A volunteer firefighter was killed after being hit by a suspected drunk driver while clearing debris from a road in Morganton Sunday night, officials say.
Wife of man shot by Burke Co. deputy says husband was a "loving man"
The wife of a man shot by a Burke co. deputy called her husband a sweet and loving husband, father and grandfather.
Burke County teen arrested for suspected ties to ISIS
A Burke County teenager has been arrested for suspected ties to ISIS. He is also accused of murdering his 74-year-old neighbor.
Burke County Trolley Tours
Tourism Director Ed Phillips gives Good Day Charlotte a preview of Burke County's trolley tours during the fall season.