Howard Monroe takes on iFly
Good Day Charlotte anchor Howard Monroe conquers iFly in Concord.
Police: Person shot, killed in Concord neighborhood
A homicide investigation is underway after a person was found shot and killed Thursday afternoon in Concord, police said.
CMPD increases patrols in Charlotte-area malls
Tis' the season of giving, they say. But for some, it's the season of taking.
Cox Mill High teacher charged with indecent liberties with student
A teacher at Cox Mill High School is accused of having an inappropriate consensual relationship with a student.
Concord construction issues
It's one of a growing list of construction zones for drivers in Concord.w
Concord Mills considers curfew for teens after weekend brawl
Concord Mills Mall is considering implementing a curfew for young shoppers after a fight last weekend caused chaos near the movie theatre.
Higher than usual levels of acid in Concord water
Higher than usual levels of acid have been detected in the water in Concord
Chuck Roads Dances for Dunkin Donuts in Concord
Good Day's Chuck Roads busts a move at the grand opening of the 50th Dunkin Donuts in the Charlotte area.
Chuck Roads Delivers Free Coffee
Good Day's Chuck Roads is at the grand opening of the 50th Dunkin Donuts in the Charlotte area for Free Coffee Friday.
Mayor of Concord at Free Coffee Friday
Good Day's Chuck Roads talks to the Mayor of Concord at the 50th area Dunkin Donuts opening.
Concord Doctor Named National Family Physician of the Year
2016 National Family Physician of the Year Dr. Maureen Murphy, MD talks about new mammogram recommendations and the flu vaccine.