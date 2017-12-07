Police: Suspect in Cramerton standoff had golf club, not gun; no shots fired
Charges were dropped against a man accused of firing shots at Cramerton police officers on Tuesday, after it was discovered that the weapon the man had wasn’t a gun—it was a golf club.
Police chase through Gaston, Lincoln Counties ends in wreck
A police pursuit in Gaston and Lincoln counties involving a stolen vehicle ended with a car wreck Sunday, police say.
Officers shares journey about being a living organ donor
Gastonia Police Officer Zachary Lechette is a living organ donor, donating a kidney and a liver. He joins Good Day Charlotte to talk about the impact it has had on him, and how others can get interested.
Thousands of residents sign petition against Gastonia park being developed
Trading in the park, for patios. Those living in Gastonia got their first look Wednesday night at a new mixed-use apartment complex that could be built where a park currently sits.
Body recovered after idle boat found on South Fork Catawba River
A 60-year old fisherman fell out of his boat and likely drowned on Lake Wylie, according to Gaston County officials.
NC detention officer arrested after breaking man's jaw, splitting mouth and tongue open
A Gaston County Sheriff's detention officer has been arrested in Lowell Friday after authorities said he broke a man's jaw and split his mouth and tongue open.
Widow Talks about Pastor's Legacy
A Mount Holly church family is trying to move forward after a fire destroyed the parsonage at Goshen Free Will Baptist church and took the life of Pastor Clayton Burch.
NCDOT, County officials prepare for potential winter weather
From I-85 in Gaston County to I-77 in Iredell County, you'll see that salt and water mix known as brine all over the pavement as officials prepare for possible winter weather.
Family thankful to have missing 1-year-old back home
Witnesses say on the eve of Thanksgiving, a family was making their rounds to visit loved ones and brought a friend along with them for the ride.
Charges dropped against Gastonia woman in murder-for-hire plot
A Gastonia woman accused of plotting to have her husband murdered has walked out of jail, free of charges.
Gastonia robbery, car chase, crash
Downed tree causing problems in Gastonia
Our cameras got a close look at the extensive damage after a massive tree fell on a family's house and cars in Gastonia.
Major damage in parts of Gastonia following Irma
What was left of Hurricane Irma caused major damage to some parts of Gastonia. On Kingstree Circle a large tree fell, crushing and destroying the back of a home.
Ranlo auto business vandalized three days in a row
Trucks, cars, fences and much more the target of vandalism for three straight days here at M&M Diesel Repair and Towing in Ranlo.
Gastonia one of the worst places to live? Not according to the locals
Gastonia one of the Worst Places to Live? Our wonderful neighbors in Gastonia have been unjustly wronged, mistreated and downright abused in this new report today by 24/7 Wall St. that rated it one of 'the worst cities to live.' Brien Blakely takes to the streets to see what locals have to say about it.
Gastonia woman accused in murder-for-hire plot
The Gastonia Police Department arrested a woman who they say tried to hire someone to kill her husband.
Pastor Stops Burglary
A Belmont pastor followed the man suspected of robbery until he caught him
Gaston County teacher accused of bullying autistic student over physical appearance
A Gaston County mother claims her autistic son has repeatedly been bullied at school, not by another student, but by his now former teacher, who she says repeatedly called him homophobic slurs, and called him useless in front of the class.
Surveillance video shows attack involving assault rifle in Bessemer City park
Newly released surveillance video shows what happened during an attack at a Bessemer City park involving an assault rifle. Bessemer City police released the surveillance video of the February beating on Monday.
Woman says cat abducted, cut open from surgery
A case of mistaken identity or someone who really hates cats? That's what a Belmont woman is trying to figure out after she says her cat was abducted and returned home bloody with evidence of an attempted surgery on its stomach and part of its ear missing. Brett Baldeck has the story.