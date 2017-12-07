Widow Talks about Pastor's Legacy
A Mount Holly church family is trying to move forward after a fire destroyed the parsonage at Goshen Free Will Baptist church and took the life of Pastor Clayton Burch.

Gastonia one of the worst places to live? Not according to the locals
Gastonia one of the Worst Places to Live? Our wonderful neighbors in Gastonia have been unjustly wronged, mistreated and downright abused in this new report today by 24/7 Wall St. that rated it one of 'the worst cities to live.' Brien Blakely takes to the streets to see what locals have to say about it.

Woman says cat abducted, cut open from surgery
A case of mistaken identity or someone who really hates cats? That's what a Belmont woman is trying to figure out after she says her cat was abducted and returned home bloody with evidence of an attempted surgery on its stomach and part of its ear missing. Brett Baldeck has the story.