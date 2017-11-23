Officers shares journey about being a living organ donor
Gastonia Police Officer Zachary Lechette is a living organ donor, donating a kidney and a liver. He joins Good Day Charlotte to talk about the impact it has had on him, and how others can get interested.
Thousands of residents sign petition against Gastonia park being developed
Trading in the park, for patios. Those living in Gastonia got their first look Wednesday night at a new mixed-use apartment complex that could be built where a park currently sits.
Family thankful to have missing 1-year-old back home
Witnesses say on the eve of Thanksgiving, a family was making their rounds to visit loved ones and brought a friend along with them for the ride.
Charges dropped against Gastonia woman in murder-for-hire plot
A Gastonia woman accused of plotting to have her husband murdered has walked out of jail, free of charges.
Gastonia robbery, car chase, crash
Gastonia robbery, car chase FOLO
Downed tree causing problems in Gastonia
Our cameras got a close look at the extensive damage after a massive tree fell on a family's house and cars in Gastonia.
Major damage in parts of Gastonia following Irma
What was left of Hurricane Irma caused major damage to some parts of Gastonia. On Kingstree Circle a large tree fell, crushing and destroying the back of a home.
Ranlo auto business vandalized three days in a row
Trucks, cars, fences and much more the target of vandalism for three straight days here at M&M Diesel Repair and Towing in Ranlo.
Gastonia one of the worst places to live? Not according to the locals
Gastonia one of the Worst Places to Live? Our wonderful neighbors in Gastonia have been unjustly wronged, mistreated and downright abused in this new report today by 24/7 Wall St. that rated it one of 'the worst cities to live.' Brien Blakely takes to the streets to see what locals have to say about it.
Gastonia woman accused in murder-for-hire plot
The Gastonia Police Department arrested a woman who they say tried to hire someone to kill her husband.