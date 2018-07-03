2 children, 2 adults displaced after massive house fire in Mooresville
Two children and two adults are without a home following a massive house fire Friday morning in Mooresville, according to fire officials.
Critter Camp at Rescue Ranch
Leslie Smith from Rescue Ranch in Statesville brings in some adorable animals to talk about Critter Camp
Weather-related car accident in Troutman
NCDOT, County officials prepare for potential winter weather
From I-85 in Gaston County to I-77 in Iredell County, you'll see that salt and water mix known as brine all over the pavement as officials prepare for possible winter weather.
Mooresville coffee shop honors veterans in signature book
A Mooresville coffee shop has a book that any current or retired service member can sign. There are more than 16,000 names in the "Book of Honor" now.
Sheriff's Office still trying to identify body found on Lake Norman
Authorities search for remains of Iredell County woman missing since 2003
The Mooresville Police Department, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, announced on Monday they plan to search for the body of a woman who went missing in 2003.
Man faces gun charges after latest arrest in Statesville
A man who was arrested on cocaine and stolen weapons charges in July is now charged in connection to a shooting incident this month in Statesville, police said.
Widen I-77 group continues wait for action by state leaders
More than 200 people in Mooresville attended a meeting Thursday night to discuss the next step in their battle against the I-77 toll lane project.
Man dies in construction site accident in Statesville
A man has been killed following a construction site accident Friday in Statesville, authorities said.
Iredell County man accused of sexually abusing 7-year-old girl
An Iredell County man is being held on a $1 million bond after he sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl and injured her to the point she will need surgery, police said.
Mooresville development denied, neighbors cheer in relief
A Monday night for neighbors in Mooresville who have been fighting against a development that could have built hundreds of new apartments. The proposed development was off Highway 115 and near Bridges Farm Road.
Fatal Hit and Run in Mooresville
A man was killed after a hit and run, the suspect is still on the loose.
Firefighters battle flames at Statesville home
Statesville firefighters worked to put out a massive house fire that was set intentionally, according to the Statesville Fire Department. Credit: Fire Marshal Mike Bilings
Woman says dog saved family from mobile home fire
A woman says her dog saved her families life after alerting them to a fire that had broken out in their mobile home early Tuesday morning in Statesville. Lauren Dugan has the story.
Statesville Water Advisory
A water main break in Statesville is making water undrinkable. For more information, Good Day's Barbara Lash talks to Paul Stefano of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing.