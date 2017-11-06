2 children, 2 adults displaced after massive house fire in Mooresville
Two children and two adults are without a home following a massive house fire Friday morning in Mooresville, according to fire officials.
Mooresville coffee shop honors veterans in signature book
A Mooresville coffee shop has a book that any current or retired service member can sign. There are more than 16,000 names in the "Book of Honor" now.
Authorities search for remains of Iredell County woman missing since 2003
The Mooresville Police Department, along with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, announced on Monday they plan to search for the body of a woman who went missing in 2003.
Widen I-77 group continues wait for action by state leaders
More than 200 people in Mooresville attended a meeting Thursday night to discuss the next step in their battle against the I-77 toll lane project.
Mooresville development denied, neighbors cheer in relief
A Monday night for neighbors in Mooresville who have been fighting against a development that could have built hundreds of new apartments. The proposed development was off Highway 115 and near Bridges Farm Road.
Fatal Hit and Run in Mooresville
A man was killed after a hit and run, the suspect is still on the loose.