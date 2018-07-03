Critter Camp at Rescue Ranch
Leslie Smith from Rescue Ranch in Statesville brings in some adorable animals to talk about Critter Camp
Man faces gun charges after latest arrest in Statesville
A man who was arrested on cocaine and stolen weapons charges in July is now charged in connection to a shooting incident this month in Statesville, police said.
Man dies in construction site accident in Statesville
A man has been killed following a construction site accident Friday in Statesville, authorities said.
Firefighters battle flames at Statesville home
Statesville firefighters worked to put out a massive house fire that was set intentionally, according to the Statesville Fire Department. Credit: Fire Marshal Mike Bilings
Woman says dog saved family from mobile home fire
A woman says her dog saved her families life after alerting them to a fire that had broken out in their mobile home early Tuesday morning in Statesville. Lauren Dugan has the story.
Statesville Water Advisory
A water main break in Statesville is making water undrinkable. For more information, Good Day's Barbara Lash talks to Paul Stefano of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing.