New Year, New You: Burn Boot Camp
Good Day Charlotte's, Howard Monroe, is getting results for a new year, new you at Burn Boot Camp in Cornelius.
Training drill reveals communication problem for first responders on Lake Norman
A training drill highlighted a communication problem between first responders on Lake Norman. Now changes are going into effect to correct the issue.
Sheriff's Office still trying to identify body found on Lake Norman
Iredell County Sheriff's Office still trying to identify body found on Lake Norman
Visually impaired kids get experience of a lifetime with NASCAR stars
Some NASCAR Camping World Truck Series drivers traded in their steering wheels for a Tuesday out on the water. Some young passengers had an experience they will never forget.
Rules of the Water: Boat season is here, do you know the rules?
A variety of vessels set sail on Lake Norman this Memorial Day for the unofficial start of the summer boating seasons. But with the escalated number of people at the lake, comes an escalated police presence on the water. Cornelius Police, working with the Cornelius Fire Department have increased their presence on the water to keep boaters, swimmers and others safe.