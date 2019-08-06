Dying Panthers season ticket holder forced to sell seats over stadium accessibility issues
A dying Vietnam veteran, and Carolina Panthers season ticket holder for 25 years, is forced to sell his seats over handicap accessibility issues at Bank of America stadium.
15-year-old pleads guilty in October 2018 murder
A 15-year-old will spend the next five years behind bars for his role in the October 2018 murder of a 22-year-old man, a judge decided Thursday.
NC suing 8 e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children"
North Carolina is the first state to sue eight e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children," Attorney General Josh announced.
NC Attorney General suing refrigerator repairman following FOX 46 investigation
FOX 46 is getting results for victims who say they were ripped off by a refrigerator repairman. Our series of investigative reports on John Jackson, Attorney General Josh Stein is taking the alleged scammer to court.
CMS teacher known for Panthers themed room gets surprised by local business
Third grade teacher Mitch Choros is scoring big time thanks to Academy Sports + Outdoors.
1-year-old boy found dead in hot car, Pineville police say
Police in Pineville say a baby boy has died after being left in a hot car.
Arson cause of Charlotte fire that left $35K in damages; accelerate detection K9 assisted
A structure fire that caused approximately $35,000 in damages was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
CMPD's Violent Crime Initiative leads to arrests, guns seizure
CMPD held its weekly press conference on Wednesday and discussed its Violent Crime Initiative.
CMPD's new task force aimed at catching violent repeat offenders
CMPD has initiated a new task force specifically geared towards catching violent repeat offenders, and they’ve already gotten some of the accused criminals off the street.
Woman accused of pointing gun at Viva Chicken employee over meal price in custody
A woman who Huntersville police said pulled a gun on a Viva Chicken employee after she said there was a mistake with her order is now in custody.
Artist shares inspiration behind new book
Grammy Award Winner Anthony Hamilton talks to Good Day Charlotte Anchor Page Fehling about his new book and share a bite to eat.
Mother grieves for daughter, son, each shot and killed weeks apart
A mother is grieving after her daughter and son were shot and killed in separate Charlotte-area crimes.
Mother's mental health: postpartum depression and baby blues
Psychiatrist Dr. Taren Coley at Hopeway comes on Good Day Charlotte to share what moms should do to deal with postpartum depression and the "baby blues".
The Funny Bus
The Funny Bus brings the laughs on their trip to Good Day Charlotte.
New children's book inspired by cooking
Charlotte mother Ashley Cason comes on Good Day Charlotte to share her cooking secrets inside her new children's book.
Laid off Charlotte dad of two seeks help
Michael Bridges held up a sign at a busy intersection near Ballantyne Corporate Park asking for a job. This comes on the heels of Bridges being laid off in June.
Shop for Good: The Harvest Center
Fox 46 and Share Charlotte need your help to get results for local nonprofits.
Shop for Good: Shining Hope Farms
Fox 46 and Share Charlotte need your help to get results for local nonprofits.
Multiple car break-ins in Cornelius
Police say the suspects cased the neighborhood and targeted cars that were unlocked.
Family of Matthews murder victim wants justice
Police responded to the playground inside the Paces Pointe Apartment Homes in Matthews. Authorities found Jonathan Swierski, 20, dead from a shotgun blast fired close to his chest. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.