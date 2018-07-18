Suspect who shot Caldwell County deputy killed in SWAT standoff
The Caldwell County Sheriff's Office says a suspect who shot a deputy during a traffic stop Sunday night has been killed following a SWAT standoff.
Caldwell County hit by tornado, doesn't have siren to warn residents
People hit by the possible tornado in parts of Caldwell County say they never heard the tornado siren.
Homes, churches suffer severe storm damage in southern Caldwell County
Crews are working around the clock to get the power back up and running for many residents of Caldwell County, but it will take weeks for people living in the hardest hit area, along Mount Herman Rd. to fix the damage.