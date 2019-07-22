The Funny Bus
The Funny Bus brings the laughs on their trip to Good Day Charlotte.

National Work Like a Dog Day Trivia
Tim Miner from Charlotte is Creative tests Good Day Charlotte's Ann Wyatt Little and Jason Harper about dogs and dog-oriented business in Charlotte to celebrate National Work Like a Dog Day.

Comedian John O'Hurley
Comedian John O'Hurley stops by Good Day Charlotte before making an appearance at BB&T ballpark for the Charlotte Knights game.

Cuisine during Queen's Feast
Chef Michael Griswold from Napa at Kingsley in Fort Mill, SC joins Good Day Charlotte to talk about what they're offering during Queen's Feast happening this week in Charlotte.