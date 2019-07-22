Dying Panthers season ticket holder forced to sell seats over stadium accessibility issues
A dying Vietnam veteran, and Carolina Panthers season ticket holder for 25 years, is forced to sell his seats over handicap accessibility issues at Bank of America stadium.
15-year-old pleads guilty in October 2018 murder
A 15-year-old will spend the next five years behind bars for his role in the October 2018 murder of a 22-year-old man, a judge decided Thursday.
NC suing 8 e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children"
North Carolina is the first state to sue eight e-cigarette companies accused of "aggressively targeting children," Attorney General Josh announced.
NC Attorney General suing refrigerator repairman following FOX 46 investigation
FOX 46 is getting results for victims who say they were ripped off by a refrigerator repairman. Our series of investigative reports on John Jackson, Attorney General Josh Stein is taking the alleged scammer to court.
1-year-old boy found dead in hot car, Pineville police say
Police in Pineville say a baby boy has died after being left in a hot car.
Arson cause of Charlotte fire that left $35K in damages; accelerate detection K9 assisted
A structure fire that caused approximately $35,000 in damages was intentionally set, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.
CMPD's Violent Crime Initiative leads to arrests, guns seizure
CMPD held its weekly press conference on Wednesday and discussed its Violent Crime Initiative.
CMPD's new task force aimed at catching violent repeat offenders
CMPD has initiated a new task force specifically geared towards catching violent repeat offenders, and they’ve already gotten some of the accused criminals off the street.
Artist shares inspiration behind new book
Grammy Award Winner Anthony Hamilton talks to Good Day Charlotte Anchor Page Fehling about his new book and share a bite to eat.
Mother grieves for daughter, son, each shot and killed weeks apart
A mother is grieving after her daughter and son were shot and killed in separate Charlotte-area crimes.
Mother's mental health: postpartum depression and baby blues
Psychiatrist Dr. Taren Coley at Hopeway comes on Good Day Charlotte to share what moms should do to deal with postpartum depression and the "baby blues".
The Funny Bus
The Funny Bus brings the laughs on their trip to Good Day Charlotte.
New children's book inspired by cooking
Charlotte mother Ashley Cason comes on Good Day Charlotte to share her cooking secrets inside her new children's book.
Laid off Charlotte dad of two seeks help
Michael Bridges held up a sign at a busy intersection near Ballantyne Corporate Park asking for a job. This comes on the heels of Bridges being laid off in June.
Shop for Good: The Harvest Center
Fox 46 and Share Charlotte need your help to get results for local nonprofits.
Shop for Good: Shining Hope Farms
Fox 46 and Share Charlotte need your help to get results for local nonprofits.
South End store damage after flash floods
Business owners are asking city officials for help after flash floods on Monday resulted in heavy damage and flooding in some cases.
National Work Like a Dog Day Trivia
Tim Miner from Charlotte is Creative tests Good Day Charlotte's Ann Wyatt Little and Jason Harper about dogs and dog-oriented business in Charlotte to celebrate National Work Like a Dog Day.
Comedian John O'Hurley
Comedian John O'Hurley stops by Good Day Charlotte before making an appearance at BB&T ballpark for the Charlotte Knights game.
Cuisine during Queen's Feast
Chef Michael Griswold from Napa at Kingsley in Fort Mill, SC joins Good Day Charlotte to talk about what they're offering during Queen's Feast happening this week in Charlotte.