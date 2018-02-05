Laid off Charlotte dad of two seeks help
Michael Bridges held up a sign at a busy intersection near Ballantyne Corporate Park asking for a job. This comes on the heels of Bridges being laid off in June.
Home security camera captures moment of Ballantyne house explosion
Security camera video shows the before, during and after of the massive explosion that ripped through a Ballantyne home Tuesday afternoon.
Ballantyne's Annual Valentine's Masquerade Ball for Charity
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling gets a preview of Ballantyne's Annual Valentine's Masquerade Ball for Charity from Tom Blocker from the Heart Bright Foundation and Nick Sempert from EBTH
PHOTOS: Halloween comes to the Queen City with costumes, candy, decorations
Ghouls, goblins and ghosts made their way through the neighborhoods of Charlotte tonight. FOX 46's Lindsay Clein took some time to talk to kids and parents, and hand out candy of course!
Police seize meth, paraphernalia from townhouse in Ballantyne
A hazmat situation is underway following a methamphetamine bust Friday afternoon in a neighborhood in Ballantyne, police said.
Man exposes himself at Stonecrest Shopping Center in Ballantyne
A man exposed himself to two women on Friday at the Stonecrest Shopping Center in Ballantyne.
Missing Ballantyne girl returns home
Hailey Burns, a Ballantyne girl who had been missing for over one year returns home.
Loyal Customer at Rush Espresso
Good Day Charlotte's Chuck Roads talks with a loyal customer of Rush Espresso Cafe in Ballantyne on Free Coffee Friday.
Help Fight Human Trafficking in NC
Good Day's Page Crawford talks to Kim, Carla, and Dan about how you can help fight human trafficking in our state.