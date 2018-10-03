Give a Pint, Get a Pint!
video

Give a Pint, Get a Pint!

Jessica Jankowski from One Blood and Alana Allen from Noda Brewing Company talks about the Fox 46 Blood drive where you can get results for others and get a cold brew also.

VolunBEERing
video

VolunBEERing

Jen Band from Playing for Others and volunteer Davita Galloway preview VolunBEERING at NoDa Brewing this weekend.

Charlotte Unite Festival
video

Charlotte Unite Festival

Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Jorge Milares, the founder of Charlotte Unite Festival and Chad Henderson, the Head Brewer at NoDa Brewery, about an upcoming multicultural event that celebrates diversity in the queen city.

Shop Drop 'N Roll Market
video

Shop Drop 'N Roll Market

Stephanie Newman visits Good Day Charlotte to make crafts for the Shop Drop 'N Roll Market happening at Noda Brewing Company this weekend.

Driving Ms. Gracie
video

Driving Ms. Gracie

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, sits down with Gracie Miller, a woman who posted to the neighborhood social platform, Nextdoor, asking for help paying off her repossessed car. Jason also talks with the selfless veteran, Kevin Smith, who helped Gracie in her time of need.

Charlotte Unite Festival
video

Charlotte Unite Festival

Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehng talks with Chad Henderson from Noda Brewing and Jorge Millares with Queen City Unity about Charlotte Unite Festival.

Lunge in Another Man's Boots
video

Lunge in Another Man's Boots

Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper looks to get results with Noda Brewing Company and the Men's Shelter as they try to get work boots for men.

Tedeschi Trucks Band Giveaway Winner
video

Tedeschi Trucks Band Giveaway Winner

Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling and NODA Brewing's Jennifer Harrison and Bart Roberts announce the winner of two tickets to the Tedeschi Trucks Band concert.

"We've Got Jazz" Festival
video

"We've Got Jazz" Festival

Good Day's Page Fehling talks with Harvey Cummings and Andy Goh up the "We've Got Jazz" Festival happening this weekend.