Protagonist coming to NoDa
Chris Westgard from Protagonist gives us a preview of the new brewery coming to NoDa.
Give a Pint, Get a Pint!
Jessica Jankowski from One Blood and Alana Allen from Noda Brewing Company talks about the Fox 46 Blood drive where you can get results for others and get a cold brew also.
VolunBEERing
Jen Band from Playing for Others and volunteer Davita Galloway preview VolunBEERING at NoDa Brewing this weekend.
Charlotte Unite Festival
Good Day Anchor, Page Fehling, talks with Jorge Milares, the founder of Charlotte Unite Festival and Chad Henderson, the Head Brewer at NoDa Brewery, about an upcoming multicultural event that celebrates diversity in the queen city.
Shop Drop 'N Roll Market
Stephanie Newman visits Good Day Charlotte to make crafts for the Shop Drop 'N Roll Market happening at Noda Brewing Company this weekend.
Blue Line extension faces more delays, will not open until 2018
On the surface, it appears the Blue Line extension is ready for riders, but at city council Monday night, another $15.3 million was approved to help complete the project. Much of the holdup is along 36th St. in NoDa.
Driving Ms. Gracie
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, sits down with Gracie Miller, a woman who posted to the neighborhood social platform, Nextdoor, asking for help paying off her repossessed car. Jason also talks with the selfless veteran, Kevin Smith, who helped Gracie in her time of need.
Beer for Juvenile Diabetes Research (Betty Bash)
Good Day's Jason Harper talks to Chad, Betty and Sallie to learn more about this year's Betty Bash.
Charlotte Unite Festival
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehng talks with Chad Henderson from Noda Brewing and Jorge Millares with Queen City Unity about Charlotte Unite Festival.
Lunge in Another Man's Boots
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper looks to get results with Noda Brewing Company and the Men's Shelter as they try to get work boots for men.
Woman lucky to be alive after gun battle send bullets into home
A peaceful night was turned upside down in one East Charlotte neighborhood when shots rang out, hitting two homes while people were inside.
NoDa home crushed by tree after severe storms rip through Charlotte
A man’s home was crushed by a massive tree that was uprooted by severe thunderstorms that fired across the Charlotte area Tuesday evening.
Noda Brewing Donating to Make-A-Wish Foundation
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling talks with representatives from Noda Brewing and Make-A Wish about raising money for the foundation through the power of drinking.
NoDa Good Will Hopping
Good Day Charlotte's talks with NoDa Brewing Company about their beer, Good Will Hopping.
Tedeschi Trucks Band Giveaway Winner
Good Day Charlotte's Page Fehling and NODA Brewing's Jennifer Harrison and Bart Roberts announce the winner of two tickets to the Tedeschi Trucks Band concert.
Oyster Roast at NoDa Brewing
Good Day's Jason Harper catches up with Chad and Jonathan about an event happening this weekend.
"We've Got Jazz" Festival
Good Day's Page Fehling talks with Harvey Cummings and Andy Goh up the "We've Got Jazz" Festival happening this weekend.
Dirt On FOX: NoDa Farmers Market
Scott & Joey from Linwell Farms talk about NoDa's upcoming farmers market.