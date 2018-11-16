Taste of Charlotte
video

Taste of Charlotte

Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with event coordinator Lauren Gage about Taste of Charlotte happening in uptown this weekend.

Charlotte Hornets Happenings
video

Charlotte Hornets Happenings

Good Day Anchors, Jason Harper and Page Fehling, get the buzz about all the upcoming Hornets events in the Queen City, from Eryn Pittsonberger.

Hornets Classic Night
video

Hornets Classic Night

Eryn Pittzonberger from the Charlotte Hornets visits Good Day Charlotte to preview the team's classic night this weekend at the Spectrum Center.

Poptopia
video

Poptopia

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, talks with Jennifer Arpin with Kendra Scott Jewelry and Blair Potts with Potts Chocolates about a pop-up shopping experience happening in uptown to help you find the perfect gift for your valentine.

Knights Uptown Rundown
video

Knights Uptown Rundown

Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, is joined by the Charlotte Knights Director of Community Relations, Rachel Mark, and team mascot, Homer, to talk about the upcoming 5k race at BB&T Ballpark.

Taste of Charlotte
video

Taste of Charlotte

Good Day's Lindsay Clein talks to Carrie Griffin about the Taste of Charlotte festival.

Charlotte Protests
video

Charlotte Protests

Good Day's Barbara Lash talks to Attorney Quentin Williams about the protests in Charlotte over the death of Keith Lamont Scott.