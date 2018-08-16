Woman accused of pointing gun at Viva Chicken employee over meal price in custody
A woman who Huntersville police said pulled a gun on a Viva Chicken employee after she said there was a mistake with her order is now in custody.
Car Seat Safety
Sergeant Nick Bruining from Huntersville Police Department and Bull Suthard from Huntersville Fire Department talk abou car seat safety on Good Day Charlotte.
"Coneweed" now being used to help local families for the holidays
Some see a weed, others see a wish. It's a phenomenon taking the Huntersville community by storm.
Charlotte-area police on high alert after several business robberies
Several police departments are on high alert after several businesses were broken into and the cash registers targeted.
Local store raises money for scholarship fund with mini "Cone Weed"
In an old country store with a squeaky front door, selling everything from bananas to Christmas trees, a small version of Huntersville’s “Cone Weed” is available for purchase.
Viral sensation 'Cone Weed' restored to former glory
The "cone weed," the viral sensation responsible for inspiring others to raise thousands for charity, is back after it was removed by road crews.
Man wanted for breaking into Huntersville home
A man was caught on camera breaking into a Huntersville home this week-- but it's what he was wearing that has people scratching their heads
Huntersville uses grant for eye cancer research
Florida evacuees seek shelter in Huntersville
A family that had to leave Florida due to tropical storm Irma is now staying at a shelter in Huntersville.
Community outraged after geese euthanized in Huntersville
A gaggle of geese reportedly caused a business park in Huntersville such an inconvenience, it took lethal measures to cut down on the population, and it's caused quite a stir on social media.
Huntersville Fire Department 'Chef'
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper cooks up some spicy tacos with Huntersville Fire Department "chef" Ray Murphy
'Peeping Tom' arrested, accused of taking photos up women's skirts at Kohl's in Huntersville, NC
Heat wave impacting firefighters, FOX 46 along for the ride
Firefighters put their lives on the line every day, but the risk during heat waves increases. Outside the Huntersville Fire Department around noon Thursday the temperature already hit 90 degrees.
Brunch Bill Update
Huntersville officials have passed an ordinance allowing alcohol sales to begin as early as 10 a.m. The ordinance will go into effect on July 16.
Huntersville standoff suspect turns himself in
The suspect involved in Saturday's shooting standoff has turned himself in to police.
Huntersville receives $100K grant for "Cancer Clusters"
Some Huntersville residents are hoping they're one step closer to getting answers, after a cancer cluster of eye cancers in the area. A meeting took place Monday to determine how funds will be spent to research why this might be happening in their town.
Free Coffee at Waterbean Coffee in Huntersville
Good Day's Jason Harper and Page Fehling are handing out free coffee at Waterbean Coffee in Huntersville.