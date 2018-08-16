Car Seat Safety
Sergeant Nick Bruining from Huntersville Police Department and Bull Suthard from Huntersville Fire Department talk abou car seat safety on Good Day Charlotte.

Brunch Bill Update
Huntersville officials have passed an ordinance allowing alcohol sales to begin as early as 10 a.m. The ordinance will go into effect on July 16.

Huntersville receives $100K grant for "Cancer Clusters"
Some Huntersville residents are hoping they're one step closer to getting answers, after a cancer cluster of eye cancers in the area. A meeting took place Monday to determine how funds will be spent to research why this might be happening in their town.