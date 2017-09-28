Family of Matthews murder victim wants justice
Police responded to the playground inside the Paces Pointe Apartment Homes in Matthews. Authorities found Jonathan Swierski, 20, dead from a shotgun blast fired close to his chest. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.
Neighbors feeling uneasy after arrest of ISIS supporter in Matthews
A neighbor of the Matthews man federally indicted for supporting ISIS talks with FOX 46.
Matthews PD asks for help identifying suspect
The Matthews Police Department is asking for help identifying this suspect. There was a second unidentified male with him.
