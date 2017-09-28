Family of Matthews murder victim wants justice
Police responded to the playground inside the Paces Pointe Apartment Homes in Matthews. Authorities found Jonathan Swierski, 20, dead from a shotgun blast fired close to his chest. The medical examiner ruled his death a homicide.

Artwalk & Jazzfest in Downtown Matthews
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper gets the details on the Artwalk & Jazzfest in downtown Matthews from Chris Hutter with Novant Health and Jonathan and Caren Gale with Zab's Place.

Matthews Chamber Fallfest
Good Day's Page Crawford talks to Ken Lipack who owns Harley-Davidson of Charlotte about the Matthews Chamber Fallfest event.