Witnesses recall Salisbury bank robbery
video

Witnesses recall Salisbury bank robbery

“I heard a couple of shots fired and I heard them say put the gun down, and then another one said get out the car and the next thing I know after I heard a couple of shots then I heard several more shots,” said Jim Hartline.

Musician Sophia Daniz
video

Musician Sophia Daniz

Good Day's Jenna Caiazzo talks to musician Sophia Daniz, who is a rising star from Salisbury, NC.