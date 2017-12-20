Gun in student's truck prompts lockdown at Indian Trail HS; student now in custody
For the second day in a row, authorities say a student brought a gun on a school campus in Union County.
Union County parents say they weren't notified of changes to bus stops
FOX 46 is trying to get results and answers for parents of the Crismark neighborhood in Union County after changes were made to their children's bus stops.
Union County Superintendent Andrew Houlihan
Union county superintendent Andrew Houlihan comes on Good Day Charlotte to talk about the new school year and the recent problems with guns on campus in the district.
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is turning to the community to help rehabilitate and care for the animals they nurse back to health. The nonprofit is in dire need of donations, and they’re asking you to help get results.
Small Business Wednesday: Float Carolina
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with Jack Weaverling from Float Carolina on Small Business Wednesday.
Chester police officer arrested for allegedly groping woman
Up to $10,000 reward offered in deadly Indian Trail stabbing
Union County Crimestoppers announced Monday they're offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of an 87-year-old man in Indian Trail.
Union County elementary school teacher getting results through song
From singing her lessons, to building relationships inside the classroom-- this week, FOX 46 Charlotte is highlighting Mrs. Tess Cornell, a first grade teacher at Wingate Elementary.
Former Volunteer Firefighter hit and killed by car
Family of the victim tell FOX 46 Charlotte that Daniel Wheeler, 62, was on his way into work at McDonald's when he was hit. They said he was a volunteer firefighter in Waxhaw and a veteran.
Health Sciences Academy at Monroe Middle School hosts grand opening celebration
When Monroe Middle students returned to school in August, there were some big changes-- classrooms had a fresh coat of paint along with medical decals, lab coats were required in some classes, and medical and science equipment could be found everywhere.
Police investigating Monore Rd. shooting
Police are investigating the shooting of a 17-year-old on Monroe Rd.
Father cautious after video captures bear in his driveway
A father of two is keeping a close eye on his children after his security camera captured a black bear in his driveway in Waxhaw, NC.
Father up in arms over son's ER bill
American Flag Retirement Ceremony in Waxhaw, NC
Members of the American Legion Post 208 in Waxhaw, NC retired about 300 to 500 American flags during a ceremony on Sunday.
Teacher Getting Results: Melisa DiFronzo, Weddington High School
Good Day's Page Crawford talks to Ms. Melisa DiFronzo who goes above and beyond in the classroom to get results for her students.