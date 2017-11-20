Gun in student's truck prompts lockdown at Indian Trail HS; student now in custody
For the second day in a row, authorities say a student brought a gun on a school campus in Union County.
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue in need of donations
Carolina Waterfowl Rescue is turning to the community to help rehabilitate and care for the animals they nurse back to health. The nonprofit is in dire need of donations, and they’re asking you to help get results.
Up to $10,000 reward offered in deadly Indian Trail stabbing
Union County Crimestoppers announced Monday they're offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the murder of an 87-year-old man in Indian Trail.