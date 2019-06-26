Missing 5-year-old twin boys believed to be in South Carolina, police say
The Horry County Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating two missing twin boys who are believed to be with their father.
'We thought we had seen it all': 2-headed turtle hatchling found on SC beach
Spotting turtle hatchlings dashing towards the ocean is a rare sight - never mind spotting a two-headed one!
18-year-old football player, school superintendent killed in head-on crash in Chester
A college-bound football player and the superintendent of a South Carolina school district were both killed when their cars collided Thursday evening in Chester, officials said.
Metal detectors now at Clover High School football stadium
Officials at Clover High School kept fans safe from more than just the severe weather Friday night.
Pit bull quarantined at home after attacking 5-year-old
A five-year-old was attacked by a dog in Rock Hill, according to police.
SC Treasurer donates $250 to 12-year-old entrepreneur's college savings fund
FOX 46 is getting results for a 12-year-old Lancaster boy who started mowing lawns to raise money for college. FOX 46 first featured Jaylin Clyburn over a month ago. He said money I tight in their family, so he decided to post on Facebook that he was mowing lawns over Summer break to save for college.
Lancaster County 12-year-old cutting grass for college
A Lancaster County kid is getting results for himself this summer by getting to work.
Woman allegedly threw live snake at driver during carjacking, police say
A woman in South Carolina was arrested on Friday for stealing a car after throwing a live snake at the driver in order to get a hold of the car keys.
Man charged for trafficking 14-year-old twin sisters from South Carolina to Cleveland County
A Shelby man is being held on a $1 million bond after he allegedly trafficked teen twin sisters from South Carolina to Cleveland County.
Despite protests, gas station to be built near Fort Mill elementary school
The gas station being built next to a Fort Mill Elementary School will stay there despite parent protests. Tuesday night town council voted 4-3 to continue construction.
Audio recording raises questions in York County dog tethering debate
Animal activists and at least one councilman agree on one thing - a 2012 law regarding chaining dogs needs to be cleared up.
Dog tethering, chaining ordinance creates confusion in York County
A dog dilemma has led to some barking and bickering in York County, S.C.
Police: SC man 'remorseless' after leaving dog in hot car, said he would do same to child
A South Carolina man was arrested after police say he left his dog in a hot car and later threatened the life of an officer.
SC couple arrested in death of 14-month-old boy in Lancaster
A South Carolina man and his girlfriend are facing charges in connection to the murder of his 14-month-old son last November.
Arson cause of Fort Mill fire that sent fireworks soaring into the air
A fire that sent fireworks soaring into the air early Thursday morning and destroyed at least two containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July has been ruled arson, according to Fort Mill authorities.
1 dead, 2 injured after lightning strikes along SC river
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (AP) — As many as a dozen people were hurt when lightning struck a popular river gathering spot in South Carolina on Independence Day.
Salmonella outbreak linked to pig ear dog treats, the CDC warns
Certain dog treats could send you to the hospital.
Dash cam video shows suspect firing at trooper
Newly-released video shows the terrifying moments shots were fired at a South Carolina trooper in his patrol car in Rock Hill last month.
'My Ride Rock Hill' bus system launched Monday
Rock Hill residents have a new way to ride around town.
Police: Rock Hill woman beat sleeping victim with hammer
A Rock Hill woman was arrested after she reportedly beat a sleeping woman over the head with a hammer.