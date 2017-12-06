Chester police officer arrested for allegedly groping woman
A Chester police officer has been fired after he was accused of inappropriately touching a law enforcement officer's wife.
Chester County chemical plant spills substance in local stream
A milky stream could be seen behind Specialty Polymers in Chester County on Friday after a tank overflowed, spilling an acrylic-based product into the water.