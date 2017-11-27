Elderly woman killed in Lancaster County house fire
An elderly woman was killed early Monday morning following a house fire in Lancaster County.
Police identify Lancaster man found dead in middle of street
Police have identified a man killed in Lancaster, left dead in the middle of the street.
SCHP needs your help finding driver who hit young boy and drove away
South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking a driver who struck a young boy and then fled the scene Thursday night in Lancaster.
2-year-old fatally shot in chest in Lancaster, SC identified
The mother of two-year old Jacarion Gladden, Toni Lashay Gladden, 26, and her boyfriend, Shazam Hayes, 18, have been taken into custody, according to the Lancaster Police Department.