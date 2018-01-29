Fort Mill Digital Parenting Safety Forum
Stephen Balkam, the founder & CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute, comes and tells us about the digital parenting safety forum at Fort Mill Public Library.
Lake Wylie Waffle House burglary suspect wanted
Police don't have a name but have images of a suspect who is wanted for robbing a Lake Wylie Waffle House and a pet store on Tuesday.
Audio recording raises questions in York County dog tethering debate
Animal activists and at least one councilman agree on one thing - a 2012 law regarding chaining dogs needs to be cleared up.
Dog tethering, chaining ordinance creates confusion in York County
A dog dilemma has led to some barking and bickering in York County, S.C.
Police: SC man 'remorseless' after leaving dog in hot car, said he would do same to child
A South Carolina man was arrested after police say he left his dog in a hot car and later threatened the life of an officer.
Arson cause of Fort Mill fire that sent fireworks soaring into the air
A fire that sent fireworks soaring into the air early Thursday morning and destroyed at least two containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July has been ruled arson, according to Fort Mill authorities.
Cupcrazed Cakery
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, is in the kitchen with Elizabeth Rivera of Cupcrazed Cakery in Fort Mill and Charlotte. She talks about some special cupcake flavors that will only be available this weekend at their bakeries in honor of the super bowl.
York Co. Sheriff's Office investigating string of armed robberies
The Waffle House on Regent Parkway is the third business hit in a string of armed robberies within a week in York County.
York County residents will see rate hike for water, sewer services
York County Water and Sewer customers can expect to pay about $9 more per month-- thanks to a rate hike.
Tega Cay Elementary school teacher wins "Teacher of the Year"
FOX 46 Charlotte recognizes the outstanding teachers in our community getting results in the classroom.
York County deputy shoots, kills man
It was a chaotic scene unfamiliar to a rural area of York as a man shot was and killed by a deputy early Friday morning.
York County Sheriff’s Office kicks of social media campaign reminding you to lock car doors
York County deputies have responded to hundreds of car break-ins this year and they’re trying to get drivers to help them out with solving the problem.
Rise in car break-ins in the Charlotte area
A rise in car break-in. FOX 46 Charlotte found multiple police reports where iPad, phones and even guns were stolen from people's cars. We spoke to victims who say there has to be a way to stop criminals from breaking in.
Veterans Memorial Highway in York Co. extended
Many people in York County travel along highway five. It connects Fort Mill and Rock Hill to York.
York Co. residents vote on Pennies for Progress
York Co. residents vote on Pennies for Progress
York County Sheriff's Office sex scandal
York County Sheriff's Office sex scandal
Disc Golf Competition
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling take on Lauren Dugan in a disc golf competition before the National Disc Golf Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
U.S. Disc Golf Championship: Katrina Allen
Good Day's Lauren Dugan practices her disc golf skills at the U.S. Disc Golf Championship in Rock Hill.
Teacher Getting Results: Ms. Elkin
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with a teacher getting results Ms. Elkin, a math teacher from Fort Mill middle school.
Fort Mill Middle teacher puts students in 'growth mindset'
FOX 46 Charlotte recognizes teachers who get results in the classroom. This week, we introduce you to Naomi Elkin-- an 8th grade math teacher at Fort Mill Middle School, who makes sure her students know the importance of critical thinking.