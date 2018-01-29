Cupcrazed Cakery
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, is in the kitchen with Elizabeth Rivera of Cupcrazed Cakery in Fort Mill and Charlotte. She talks about some special cupcake flavors that will only be available this weekend at their bakeries in honor of the super bowl.

Rise in car break-ins in the Charlotte area
A rise in car break-in. FOX 46 Charlotte found multiple police reports where iPad, phones and even guns were stolen from people's cars. We spoke to victims who say there has to be a way to stop criminals from breaking in. 

Fort Mill Middle teacher puts students in 'growth mindset'
FOX 46 Charlotte recognizes teachers who get results in the classroom. This week, we introduce you to Naomi Elkin-- an 8th grade math teacher at Fort Mill Middle School, who makes sure her students know the importance of critical thinking.