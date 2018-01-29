Fort Mill Digital Parenting Safety Forum
Stephen Balkam, the founder & CEO of the Family Online Safety Institute, comes and tells us about the digital parenting safety forum at Fort Mill Public Library.
Arson cause of Fort Mill fire that sent fireworks soaring into the air
A fire that sent fireworks soaring into the air early Thursday morning and destroyed at least two containers of fireworks stored for sale on the Fourth of July has been ruled arson, according to Fort Mill authorities.
Cupcrazed Cakery
Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, is in the kitchen with Elizabeth Rivera of Cupcrazed Cakery in Fort Mill and Charlotte. She talks about some special cupcake flavors that will only be available this weekend at their bakeries in honor of the super bowl.
Rise in car break-ins in the Charlotte area
A rise in car break-in. FOX 46 Charlotte found multiple police reports where iPad, phones and even guns were stolen from people's cars. We spoke to victims who say there has to be a way to stop criminals from breaking in.
Teacher Getting Results: Ms. Elkin
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper talks with a teacher getting results Ms. Elkin, a math teacher from Fort Mill middle school.
Fort Mill Middle teacher puts students in 'growth mindset'
FOX 46 Charlotte recognizes teachers who get results in the classroom. This week, we introduce you to Naomi Elkin-- an 8th grade math teacher at Fort Mill Middle School, who makes sure her students know the importance of critical thinking.
It's a 'growing' problem for Fort Mill Schools
A booming population is potentially squeezing students out of their respective elementary schools in Fort Mill, SC.