Police: SC man 'remorseless' after leaving dog in hot car, said he would do same to child
A South Carolina man was arrested after police say he left his dog in a hot car and later threatened the life of an officer.
Veterans Memorial Highway in York Co. extended
Many people in York County travel along highway five. It connects Fort Mill and Rock Hill to York.
Disc Golf Competition
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling take on Lauren Dugan in a disc golf competition before the National Disc Golf Championship in Rock Hill, South Carolina.
U.S. Disc Golf Championship: Katrina Allen
Good Day's Lauren Dugan practices her disc golf skills at the U.S. Disc Golf Championship in Rock Hill.
Police: 25-year-old woman stabbed to death in Rock Hill
A young woman was killed and a man was taken to the hospital with self-inflicted wounds following a violent stabbing incident Monday night in Rock Hill, police say.
Man wanted in robberies in Wal-Mart parking lots
Rock Hill police say they are looking for a man wanted in two robberies inside Wal-Mart parking lots Wednesday night.
BMX World Championships in Rock Hill
The BMX World Championships in Rock Hill are heating up. The competition goes until July 30.
Historic district in Rock Hill damaged by severe storms
Major cleanup is happening in Rock Hill following a Sunday night storm.
Restaurant owner attacked by former employees
A restaurant owner in Rock Hill was attacked by two former employees over a paycheck.
Memorial for Quantavious Torbit
Family and friends held a memorial for slain Rock Hill teen Quantavious Torbit,pleading for less violence.
Lauren Dugan Giving Bike Riding a 2nd Try
Good Day Charlotte's Lauren Dugan gets back on the bike to prepare for the BMX Championships soon coming up in Rock Hill.
One killed in crash on S. Anderson Rd.
One person was killed and one was taken to the hospital after a crash on S. Anderson Rd. just outside of Rock Hill.
South Pointe High School students come together
South Pointe High School students come together to honor Quantavious Torbit, a student that was shot to death Sunday.
Put Down the Gun Now Young People
Activist Jack Logan has formed an anti-gun coalition after the shooting of a Rock Hill teen.
EXCLUSIVE: Interview with Octaisha Pittman
Octaisha Pittman was injured in the same Rock Hill shooting as Quantavious Torbit. His injuries were fatal.
Music and Entertainment at Come See Me Fest 2017
Good Day's Lauren Dugan learns more about Come See Me Fest in Rock Hill this weekend.
Volunteering at Come See Me Fest 2017
Good Day's Lauren Dugan talks to Leah McCraney about volunteering at Come See Me Fest in Rock Hill.
Come See Me Fest 2017
Good Day's Lauren Dugan gets the inside scoop on Come See Me Fest from Chet Tucker who is the co-chair of the festival.