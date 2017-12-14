York Co. Sheriff's Office investigating string of armed robberies
The Waffle House on Regent Parkway is the third business hit in a string of armed robberies within a week in York County.
York County residents will see rate hike for water, sewer services
York County Water and Sewer customers can expect to pay about $9 more per month-- thanks to a rate hike.
York County deputy shoots, kills man
It was a chaotic scene unfamiliar to a rural area of York as a man shot was and killed by a deputy early Friday morning.
York County Sheriff’s Office kicks of social media campaign reminding you to lock car doors
York County deputies have responded to hundreds of car break-ins this year and they’re trying to get drivers to help them out with solving the problem.
Veterans Memorial Highway in York Co. extended
Many people in York County travel along highway five. It connects Fort Mill and Rock Hill to York.
York Co. residents vote on Pennies for Progress
York County Sheriff's Office sex scandal
Teachers Getting Results: Michelle Shaver
Michelle Shaver is getting results for her 7th grade students at York Middle School.
York couple says dog was tortured while missing
A York, SC couple is devastated after they say their dog was tortured while missing.
York PD gives woman suffering from chronic kidney disease new A.C. unit
Talk about bad timing. A disabled woman says her air conditioning went out. She had to face the sweltering heat wave without A.C. York Police Department heard about it and took action to get results.