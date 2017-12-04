Dad Power
Patrick Patterson, also known as Mr. Fatherhood, talks about the new surge or movement involving dads.

Viral Son & Mother Dancing Team
Good Day Charlotte's Jason Harper and Page Fehling talks with Ginny and Scott Jenkins, who went viral after putting on the right moves at a Myer Parks High School assembly.

Charlotte Riots One Year Later
Providence Day Coach, Braxton Winston, became a viral sensation last year when a video of him confronting a CMPD officer was posted to the web. Now one year later, he has been elected to Charlotte City Council. Good Day Anchor, Jason Harper, sits down with Mr. Winston to discuss what he's seen in Charlotte in the year since the riots and what he still thinks needs to change.