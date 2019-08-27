Thursday Morning Forecast
Hurricane Dorian still a Cat 1 Thursday morning, but it's expected to become a Cat 2 later today. Landfall is still expected for early Monday morning.

5 pm Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
Possible residual from Hurricane Dorian in the Carolinas early next week. Download the new FOX 46 Weather App and sign up for personalized alerts in your neighborhood.

Tuesday Morning Forecast
A warm front is located across the southeast U.S. and a cold front is approaching from the Ohio Valley. Cloudy and damp conditions will continue today with below normal temperatures.