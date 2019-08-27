5p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
5p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
11am Hurricane Dorian Update
11am Hurricane Dorian Update
Thursday Morning Forecast
Hurricane Dorian still a Cat 1 Thursday morning, but it's expected to become a Cat 2 later today. Landfall is still expected for early Monday morning.
5am Hurricane Dorian Update
5am Hurricane Dorian Update
Hurricane Dorian Update
Hurricane Dorian Update
Wednesday 11pm Hurricane Dorian Update
Wednesday 11pm Hurricane Dorian Update
10p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
10p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
8pm Wednesday Hurricane Dorian Update
8pm Wednesday Hurricane Dorian Update
5 pm Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
Possible residual from Hurricane Dorian in the Carolinas early next week. Download the new FOX 46 Weather App and sign up for personalized alerts in your neighborhood.
Puerto Rico still reeling from Hurricane Maria
With Dorian approaching, locals are securing homes and businesses before the storm arrives in Puerto Rico.
Dorian upgraded to hurricane
The storm was nearing the US Virgin Islands Wednesday afternoon.
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
Wednesday Morning Forecast
Wednesday Morning Forecast
10p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
10p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
5p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
5p Neighborhood Storm Watch Forecast
8-27 afternoon forecast
8-27 afternoon forecast
Tuesday Morning Forecast
A warm front is located across the southeast U.S. and a cold front is approaching from the Ohio Valley. Cloudy and damp conditions will continue today with below normal temperatures.