26 killed, 13 injured in attack on bar in southern Mexico
An attack on a bar in Mexico's Gulf coast city of Coatzacoalcos killed 26 people and injured about a dozen, officials said Wednesday, and they said it was apparently overseen by a man who had been recently arrested but released.
French zoo visitors carve their names on rhino's back
(FOX NEWS) -- A French zoo blasted the “stupidity” of its visitors on Wednesday after some scratched their names on a rhino’s back.
Welsh town's anti-sex toilets will spray users with water
A Welsh town is set to install hi-tech toilets that would deter sexual activity by sounding an alarm and spraying the user with a cool blast of water.
63 killed at wedding in Kabul, Islamic State claims
The suicide bomber stood in the middle of the dancing, clapping crowd as hundreds of Afghan children and adults celebrated a wedding in a joyous release from Kabul's strain of war. Then, in a flash, he detonated his explosives-filled vest, killing dozens -- and Afghanistan grieved again.
From Nazis to hippies: End of the road for Volkswagen Beetle
Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model this week at its plant in Puebla, Mexico. It's the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.
$34 in Canada, $380 in the U.S.: Minnesotans return from affordable insulin road trip
A group of Minnesotans with diabetes recently returned from a long road trip to Canada to buy cheaper insulin.
British man says he caught record-breaking 232-pound carp fish in Thailand
A British man reeled in a 232-pound carp fish in Thailand last month — a reportedly record-breaking size believed to be the world's largest caught carp fish.
Grandfather accidentally brings cannabis-laced cake to hospital as thank you for nurses
A grandfather accidentally brought a cannabis-cake as a thank you gift to nurses at a hospital in the United Kingdom.
'A disgrace': Melania Trump statue unveiled in her Slovenian hometown divides residents
A life-size wooden statue of Melania Trump has been erected in the first lady’s home country of Slovenia, but some local residents reportedly think the effigy is a “disgrace.”
Walking fast can add years to your life regardless of your weight, study finds
Being a fast walker could add years to your life, regardless of weight or body fat percentage, a study suggests.
Coco Gauff, 15, avoids 2 match points in Centre Court win
It was easy to forget that Coco Gauff is still just 15 as she stood on the grass of Centre Court, pounding her chest and shouting, "Let's go! Come on!" to celebrate a 32-stroke point that forced a third set in her match Friday evening at Wimbledon.